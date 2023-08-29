Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Receives New Purchase Order from its G10 Central Bank Customer

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (NASDAQ:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced that it has been awarded a new purchase order for its authentication, nano-optic security business, which provides anti-counterfeiting features for currencies and government documents and authentication for brands.

META has been executing on a multi-year frame agreement with a maximum value of US$41.5 million over a period of up to five years with a confidential G10 central bank customer. The new purchase order represents an additional $2.1MM, bringing the total orders received by META to approximately $16.5MM for continued work under the agreement. The customer may elect to award additional purchase orders to increase the scope of this award.

"We are delighted that this multi-year program with a strategic customer to develop a unique new security feature for a future banknote continues to advance, as evidenced by the continued funding for this exclusive technology," said George Palikaras, President and CEO of META. "Concurrent to this custom program, META is preparing for the commercial launch of our KolourOptik® nano-optic security technology, in collaboration with a number of channel partners, to offer the unparalleled combination of movement, 3D stereoscopic depth, and multicolour effects in an ultrathin form factor, providing next generation security and an engaging authentication experience."

According to Technavio, the banknote market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to grow by $1.8 billion USD, reaching approximately $10 billion in 2027. The implementation of central bank policies for "clean" banknotes, removing soiled and damaged notes from circulation, is notably driving market growth, along with the development of new security features.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

