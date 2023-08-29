Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (the "Company" or "CAG") announces that Diana Assal has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Techni Modul Engineering S.A. ("TME"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Diana Assal, newly appointed CEO, comes from an engineering background, and she is a multi-disciplinary leader, and business developer (strategy, marketing, etc.). She is also skilled in business transformation, change, and project management, using Lean Six Sigma tools.

She brings more than 25 years of experience in various positions in the following industries: pharmaceutical, aeronautics, medical diagnostic equipment sector, and metallurgical, working with major groups such as Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Air France & KLM, and Danaher within Beckman Coulter in France.

She holds a master's degree in management, specializing in sustainable development and is also a Master Black Belt in 6 sigma. The current CEO and Chairman of TME, Serge Luquain, will be transitioning to the sole role of Chairman of TME once Diana takes over the executive leadership of TME.

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dburstall@dsavocats.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including Serge Luquain's transition to the sole role of Chairman of TME. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond the Company's control. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

