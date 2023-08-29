Patrick Malloy Communities: 55+ Canton GA Active Adult Community Soleil Belmont Park's Phase III Release Proves to be a Resounding Success

Soleil Belmont Park Celebrates Unprecedented Success Amidst the Tranquil Beauty of Canton

CANTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Soleil Belmont Park , Georgia's premier active adult community, is thrilled to announce the tremendous success of its Phase III release. On July 15th, 2023, the community unveiled 77 new homesites as part of Phase III, and within just two weeks, a staggering 10 contracts have already been written. This latest achievement brings the total number of contracts for these luxury properties to 165 since the community's opening in late 2021.

With 95 of the 165 contract holders having already settled into their new homes, Soleil Belmont Park anticipates celebrating its 100th closing by the end of August of 2023.

Located between the picturesque towns of Milton and Canton, Soleil Belmont Park provides a dream setting for active adults aged 55 and above. Developed by Patrick Malloy Communities , a leading name in the real estate industry with over 11,000 homesites and $4 billion in sales, the community is characterized by its world-class luxury resort amenities and top-tier home designs.

The ongoing construction of the community's luxury resort amenities is creating a buzz among potential homeowners. The impressive amenities center, set to be completed in late 2024, includes a sprawling 9,800 sq ft clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an arts studio, a swimming pool, and much more. These amenities are designed to foster interaction among residents, creating a sense of community and enhancing the lifestyle of every homeowner.

"Since our grand opening in 2021, Soleil Belmont Park has become one of the most sought-after active adult communities in Georgia. Our unique blend of luxury, active lifestyle, and community sets us apart," said Patrick Malloy, President of Patrick Malloy Communities. "With the tremendous response to our Phase III release and the construction of our resort amenities, we're excited to continue offering an unparalleled living experience."

Priced from the $500s to the $800s, the homes at Soleil Belmont Park are not only luxurious but also a fantastic investment.

With its world-class amenities, elegant home designs, and vibrant community, Soleil Belmont Park is the perfect place for active adults to enjoy their golden years.

An Active Adult Lifestyle Awaits at Soleil Belmont Park

The Soleil brand has redefined active adult living in Georgia . Residents of Soleil Belmont Park are privy to an array of amenities: a rejuvenating resort-style pool, a cutting-edge health & fitness center, a cozy coffee and cocktail bar, expansive tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball courts, a gourmet kitchen for catering, winding walking trails, flourishing gardens, and a dedicated arts & crafts studio. Further enriching the experience, an on-site lifestyle and travel director ensures an ever-evolving calendar of events and excursions.

Joining the Soleil community means bidding adieu to seasonal chores and property upkeep. They offer comprehensive services, allowing residents the freedom to chase passions, kindle friendships, and truly relish life.

For the discerning active adult, Soleil Belmont Park isn't just a community, it's home.

About Patrick Malloy Communities

Founded in 1994, Patrick Malloy Communities quickly solidified its reputation for innovative design and unparalleled craftsmanship. With developments spanning from Metro Atlanta to Savannah, they've showcased their dedication by developing over 11,000 homesites and constructing over 7,000 superior homes, totaling sales of over $4 billion. The hallmark of every Patrick Malloy community is its distinctive character, reflecting a commitment to not just build homes, but to foster vibrant communities where residents can flourish.

