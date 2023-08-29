Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues from Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") operations hits record level with $3,122,046 in revenues for the second quarter.

Gross profit from CTS operations was $912,353 for the quarter, a 29% margin (2% increase from margins in Q1 2023).

CTS Year over Year Q2 revenue increased 34%.

Management Comments

"We had another record quarter of revenue and are now tracking over $12 million annually in revenues," said Mitch Geisler CEO. "As our Yonge Sheppard location comes online, and once we close the Alberta acquisition, we expect revenues to grow to over $20 million annually with a margin of over 30%, and the Company's EBITDA to be healthy and consistently positive."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA & Annual Revenue Run Rate

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine the Company's ability to generate cash available for working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayments, interest expense and income taxes.

EBITDA refers to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net interest expense (income) and income tax expense (recovery). The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, fair value adjustments, listing expense and transaction costs, impairment and finance income.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is as follows:

Three Months ended

June 30 Six Months ended

June 30 ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net and comprehensive income (loss) (237 ) (184 ) (445 ) (527 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 120 53 212 94 Net interest expense 61 36 117 60 Stock-based compensation - 37 - 220 Taxes - - 9 - Misc and foreign exchange (114 ) 1 (116 ) (86 ) EBITDA (170 ) (57 ) (223 ) (239 ) Add back: Broker commissions for financing 67 20 67 20 One-time Professional Fees related to Acquisitions 20 175 100 250 Adjusted EBITDA (83 ) 138 (56 ) 31

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore

Investor Relations Manager

Caitlin.Densmore@leveljumphealthcare.com

(437) 214-1568

