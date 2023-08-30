

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release July figures for building consents, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Permits are expected to sink 0.8 percent on month after falling 7.7 percent in June.



Australia also will see Q2 data for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on quarter following the 1.8 percent gain in the three months prior.



New Zealand will provide July figures for building permits, with expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent on month following the 3.5 percent jump in June.



Japan will see August results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting an index score of 37.5 - up from 37.1 in July.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken