Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: ISA Para Surf World Champ Jimena Ruiz Rojas Joins the Dryworld Team

Jimena is the 2021 and 2022 World Champion hailing from Nosara, Costa Rica. Jimena was just a baby when she underwent surgery to remove the lower half of her left leg, but she has not let that prevent her from pursuing her goals in surfing or life. With the love and support of her parents, Maricruz and Helberth, she has overcome many obstacles on her path to the top of the podium. Her parents taught her early that she can achieve anything in her life as long as she works hard for it. This has resulted in a whole collection of medals on the national and international stage. Jimena was only 10 years old when the Costa Rican National Surf team asked her to join however, she chose to be coached and trained by her Dad, Helberth, a local Nosara Surf Legend.

"At first I had no idea what surfing was, I would watch my Dad from the shore but then as we travelled to new beaches and places, the thought of training and learning with my Dad was very exciting." stated Jimena.

After 3 years of coaching, Jimena debuted as a 13-year-old at the Para Surf World Championship and has not looked back since, medaling in 2020 and winning Gold in 2021 and 2022.

"In the water I feel free, there is something about it, I have never felt more comfortable than in the sea. Surfing has given me a sport, travel, friends and that has made me very happy."

"Now I understand that when people get motivated it can cause something really positive to take place in their lives." said Jimena.

The deal between DRYWORLD and Jimena includes a plan to support Jimena's competition schedule, as well as education, through a collaborative business venture that will allow her to generate revenue through the sale of her branded merchandise co-designed by Jimena, where a % of profits go to Jimena to use specifically for competition, education and her health and wellness. Check out the first drop here , and make sure to sign up for the DRYWORLD newsletter to be notified of future drops!

"Jimena Ruiz is a powerful young woman with an enormous amount of strength , grit, and determination that we admire here at DRYWORLD", said Co-CEO Brian McKenzie, "Jimena is an inspiration to many around the world and we are so pleased that she chose us to be on this journey with her."

