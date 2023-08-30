

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Poth, Texas-based Dean & Peeler Meatworks, LLC has called back around 1,835 pounds of fresh ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves 1-lb., 5-lb., and 10-lb. bags of 'Peeler Farms WAGYU BEEF GROUND BEEF' with lot code 17836; 5-lb. Bags of 'R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13610 STEAKHOUSE BLEND - GROUND BEEF 5 lb' with lot code 17816; and 8-oz. Bags of 'R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13603 - GROUND BEEF PATTIES 8 oz' with lot code 17816.



The fresh ground beef products that come in vacuum-sealed plastic bags were produced on August 22. These items were shipped to restaurant locations in the greater San Antonio, Texas, area.



The recalled products bear establishment number 'EST. 51283' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The recall was initiated after FSIS received the report that the sample of ground beef product, submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis, tested presumptive positive for E. coli O157:H7.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week, while some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Over concerns that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the products to the place of purchase.



In recent recalls by the FSIS, Saint Charles, Minnesota-based Bellboy Import Corp. in mid-August recalled around 551 pounds of frozen, raw pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.



Earlier in August, E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc.called back around 58,721 pounds of frozen, raw halal beef tripe, beef feet, and lamb tripe products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection; and Santa Fe Springs, California-based Day-Lee Foods Inc. recalled about 10,511 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken potsticker products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



