VT5 Acquisition Company AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
VT5 activity update 9M 2022/2023
Discussions with a compelling combination partner are progressing to due diligence
VT5 Acquisition Company AG (VT5) today reports on the further progress in its search for a suitable technology company at the heart of long-term industry trends with whom to realize a successful business combination (De-SPAC).
As already announced together with the half-year results at the end of June, VT5 has identified a compelling combination candidate with whom detailed discussions have been progressing well to the extent that a letter of intent including exclusivity of negotiations and a defined time plan has been concluded with the potential combination partner. In the fourth quarter of the reporting year, VT5 advances the detailed evaluation of the contemplated transaction with confidence.
With cash balances in escrow of CHF 199.3 million as of 31 July 2023 to which interest income is added on a quarterly basis (CHF 200.0 million including accrued interest income and withholding taxes), VT5 offers access to liquidity and capital for private companies with expansion ambitions and an elegant, fast-track solution to become a SIX-listed company. The publicly traded Class A Shares of VT5 are backed by these funds in escrow and on an adjusted basis carried an equity value of CHF 9.97 per share as of 31 July 2023 (CHF 10.00 incl. accrued interest income and withholding taxes). The cash balances in escrow are currently yielding 1.75%. From the original gross proceeds of TCHF 7,059 from the Founder and Sponsor shares, TCHF 3,436 Founder and Sponsor funds are available as of 31 July 2023 which will be used for the due diligence and De-SPAC process if due diligence confirms our positive impression about the target.
Heinz Kundert, Chairperson of VT5, states: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, we thank our esteemed shareholders for their trust and continued support. We are excited to have been able to identify a convincing combination partner and successfully sign a term sheet. The coming months of due diligence works will be decisive regarding the following De-SPAC process. We look forward to proposing a business combination with a well-established private company which we can bring to SIX Swiss Exchange via VT5."
VT5 plans to inform on further progress with regards to the De-SPAC process, according to the applicable ad hoc publication procedures.
Reporting Calendar 2023
Contact
About VT5
VT5 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a vehicle to directly or indirectly acquire one or (if at the same time) more operating companies or businesses in order to take them public and provide dedicated support. VT5 provides a target company with the industry and technical experience of a seasoned team to allow a fast and smooth way to become a public company in Switzerland. VT5 seeks to unlock this investment opportunity for investors by entering into a business combination with a technology and innovation leader backed by scientific research within 24 months of listing. Geographically, VT5 is looking to acquire a business in Central and Northern Europe with a focus on the DACH region and in particular on Switzerland.
The Class A Shares and redeemable Warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.
More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: VT5 activity update 9M 2022/2023
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VT5 Acquisition Company AG
|Churerstrasse 25
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 55 210 80 80
|E-mail:
|info@vt5.ch
|Internet:
|https://vt5.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1714217
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1714217 30-Aug-2023 CET/CEST