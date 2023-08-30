NP Digital Expands its European Presence with New Office in France

Former Performics EMEA CEO Frédéric Joseph has been appointed as Managing Director to lead growth efforts of the American agency's French subsidiary

PARIS, Aug. 30, 2023, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, today announces a major expansion in Europe with the opening of its France office under the leadership of Frédéric Joseph. NP Digital's French expansion follows enterprising growth in Europe, including offices in Italy, Germany, and Spain this year and the U.K. in 2021.

The new region aims to meet strong demand from French brands eager to benefit from the specialized expertise at NP Digital on an international scale. NP Digital France will focus on providing customized solutions for B2B and B2C brands with a commitment to ethical and sustainable development. It will partner with startups, growing businesses, and established brands seeking to further penetrate the French market. With a team of experienced specialists and senior strategists in social media, paid media, and business development, the new office will be perfectly positioned to meet the diverse needs of brands.

Joseph's impressive global track record includes prestigious roles such as Global Chief Digital Officer of ZenithOptimedia WW, CEO of Performics EMEA (acquired by Publicis), and Global COO and later CEO, Americas, at Locala (S4M). In 2018, he returned to London as Director of the Data Marketing structure at Artefact. His journey reflects his constant desire to take on new challenges and propel the field of digital marketing to new heights.

"Frédéric is one of the most respected entrepreneurs in digital marketing in France and internationally, with extensive management experience and proven expertise in creating top-performing marketing structures," said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. "We are delighted that Frédéric has joined us; he will be a major asset for the development of our entrepreneurial culture and for the success of NP Digital in France."

The launch of NP Digital France represents a key milestone in Joseph's entrepreneurial journey. His unparalleled experience and innovative spirit will be instrumental in redefining the standards of responsible and ethical digital marketing and sustainable product development.

"With my expertise in performance marketing and ethical and positive impact entrepreneurship, I am confident in the unique opportunity for NP Digital to make its mark in the French market; we know digital marketing will continue to grow with an increased focus on data, content, and technology, and these dimensions must be understood within the necessary ethics and impact to ensure responsible growth," said Joseph. "NP Digital has an exceptional opportunity to assist French brands in their performance marketing strategies by leveraging best practices, insights from search technologies and NP Digital's international marketing expertise."

NP Digital continues to grow globally, with the opening of new offices in different countries, including recently in Germany, Spain, Singapore, and several others across Latin America.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 17 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

