Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Results for the Three Months Ended 30 June 2023

Unaudited Results for the three months ended 30 June 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended 30 June 2023.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 30 June 2023)

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$2.4 million and no debt.

Eco has cash and cash equivalents of US$4.7 million as at 30 August 2023.

The Company had total assets of US$53.31 million, total liabilities of US$3.56 million and total equity of US$49.75 million.

Operations:

Guyana

Post Period end, on 10 August 2023, the Company signed a Sale Purchase Agreement for its wholly owned subsidiary, Eco Guyana Oil and Gas (Barbados) Limited to acquire a 60% Operated Interest in Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, through the acquisition of Tullow Guyana B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tullow Oil Plc. in exchange for a combination of upfront cash and contingent consideration.

Eco, via its wholly owned subsidiary Eco (Atlantic) Guyana Inc, currently holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik Block. On completion of the Transaction, which is subject to certain market-standard conditions precedent, including customary Government and JV partner approvals, Eco, as operator and majority interest holder in the Orinduik Block, intends to drive the exploration process and focus on its strategy to attract new partners to join the license and proactively engage in drilling.

South Africa

Block 3B/4B

Post period end, on 17 July 2023, the Company issued 1,200,000 shares to the Lunn Family Trust in place of the US$500,000 cash consideration due in respect of the acquisition of the 6.25% interest in Block3B/4B from the Lunn Family Trust as previously announced on 27 June 2022.

On 11 July 2023, the Company signed a legally binding Letter of Intent with Africa Oil to farm out a 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa for up to US$10.5 million in cash. On 14 August 2023, the parties signed the final Assignment and Transfer agreement. Additional US$2.5m cash consideration is expected to be received upon Government of SA approval of the transfer, with the initial consideration of US$2.5m already having been received.

In March 2023, Africa Oil released a New Competent Person's Resource Report confirming that the Block contains an estimated P50 Prospective Resources of approximately four billion barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE"), one Billion BOE net to Eco Atlantic prior to the sale of the aforementioned Participating Interest which is expected to complete shortly.

The JV partners continue to progress plans to conduct a two-well campaign on the Block in conjunction with progressing the collaborative farm out process, up to 55% gross working interest, with various potential parties.

Block 2B

On 15 November 2022, a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa, for Block 2B, based on the existing oil discovery of AJ-1 and potential future operations was submitted by the JV Partners.

Eco continues to believe that Block 2B contains considerable hydrocarbon resources and looks forward to providing further updates as the Company looks to deliver value from the licence for all stakeholders.

Namibia

Following the significant drilling success in the area, Eco continues to receive third party interest in its strategic acreage position offshore Namibia.

The Company continues to assess farm out opportunities with its four licences in the region as it considers options for progressing exploration and commercial activity on its acreage.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"Our Q1 results serve as an important opportunity to remind investors of the strategic work which is happening across all areas of the portfolio. Recently announced deals in both South Africa and Guyana are examples of the team's efforts to position the portfolio to continue creating high-impact catalysts for investors. I am excited for the future and look forward to progressing our work programmes across our entire Atlantic Margin portfolio.

The Company's unaudited financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended 30 June 2023 are available for download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.



The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

June 30, March 31,

2023

2023 Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 2,445,863 4,110,734 Short-term investments 13,107 13,107 Government receivable 25,971 22,494 Amounts owing by license partners, net - 477,578 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,530,734 1,529,451 Total Current Assets 4,015,675 6,153,364

Non- Current Assets Investment in associate 8,446,043 8,612,267 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 40,852,020 40,852,020 Total Non-Current Assets 49,298,063 49,464,287 Total Assets 53,313,738 55,617,651

Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,371,460 4,416,789 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net 191,252 286,553 Warrant liability - 261,720 Total Current Liabilities 3,562,712 4,965,062

Total Liabilities 3,562,712 4,965,062

Equity Share capital 121,570,983 121,570,983 Restricted Share Units reserve 920,653 920,653 Warrants 14,778,272 14,778,272 Stock options 2,916,318 2,804,806 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,754,385 ) (1,458,709 ) Accumulated deficit (88,680,815 ) (87,963,416 )

Total Equity 49,751,026 50,652,589

Total Liabilities and Equity 53,313,738 55,617,651

Income Statement

Three months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 Revenue



Interest income 1,665 20,127

1,665 20,127 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 184,442 269,309 Professional fees 96,003 219,685 Operating costs, net 350,180 1,943,451 General and administrative costs 112,473 257,290 Share-based compensation 111,512 1,001,219 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (40,050 ) 284,427 Total operating expenses 814,560 3,975,381

Operating loss (812,895 ) (3,955,254 )

Fair value change in warrant liability 261,720 1,430,984 Share of losses of company accounted for at equity (166,224 ) (92,303 ) Net loss for the period from continuing operations (717,399 ) (2,616,573 ) Loss from discontinued operations, after-tax - (98,113 ) Net loss for the period (717,399 ) (2,714,686 )

Foreign currency translation adjustment (295,676 ) (111,630 ) Comprehensive loss for the period (1,013,075 ) (2,826,316 )

Basic and diluted net loss per share: from continuing operations (0.002 ) (0.009 ) from discontinued operations (0.000 ) (0.000 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 367,348,680 293,654,835

Cash Flow Statement



Three months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations



Net loss from continuing operations $ (717,399 ) $ (2,616,573 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 111,512 1,001,219 Revaluation of warrant liability (261,720 ) (1,430,984 ) Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity 166,224 92,303 Changes in non???cash working capital: Government receivable (3,477 ) (25,774 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,045,329 ) 1,681,064 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (1,283 ) 28,162 Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows - (171,294 ) Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 382,277 1,175,612 Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations (1,369,195 ) (266,265 )

Cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations - 104,919



Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from private placements, net - 35,587,837 Cash flow from financing activities - 35,587,837

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,369,195 ) 35,426,491 Foreign exchange differences (295,676 ) (111,630 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,110,734 3,438,834

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,445,863 $ 38,753,695

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

