

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from its recent losses against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 94.67 against the yen, from a recent low of 94.17.



Moving away from a 2-day low of 1.0838 against the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.0876.



The aussie advanced to 1.6780 against the euro, from a recent low of 1.6852.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6475 and 0.8786 from recent lows of 0.6450 and 0.8755, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the kiwi, 1.63 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



