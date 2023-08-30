Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
29.08.23
21:33 Uhr
291,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
286,00291,0009:13
286,00291,0009:04
PR Newswire
30.08.2023 | 08:06
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation Makes Decision Making Faster and More Informed with Release of FactoryTalk Analytics DataView 4.02

BRUSSELS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced the introduction of its new FactoryTalk® Analytics DataView 4.02, an update to its analytics portfolio to help customers make faster, more informed decisions.

Rockwell Automation Logo

This new version is packed with features and enhancements that offer a more responsive and reliable experience, enabling users to focus on extracting valuable insights from data without interruptions.

FactoryTalk Analytics DataView 4.02 offers automatic storyboard sharing that fosters collaboration among teams and stakeholders. Users can now seamlessly connect to FactoryTalk Edge Gateway, FactoryTalk Live Data, FactoryTalk Historian, SQL, OPC UA and InfluxDB through the InfoPlatform service. Users will also benefit from real-time data streaming capabilities, enabling live streaming charts that auto-update. Installation updates offer simplified deployment, promoting a more responsive and reliable experience.

Rockwell Automation also recently released two brand new editions of FactoryTalk Analytics DataView that provide pre-built data connectors and storyboard templates specifically designed for FactoryTalk data sources: FactoryTalk Analytics DataView FactoryTalk Metrics Edition and FactoryTalk Analytics DataView FactoryTalk Alarms & Events Edition. These editions reduce time to value for descriptive analytics solutions and help customers minimize downtime and improve process efficiency with better troubleshooting and identification of continuous improvement projects.

Learn more at FactoryTalk Analytics DataView.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-makes-decision-making-faster-and-more-informed-with-release-of-factorytalk-analytics-dataview-4-02--301911647.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.