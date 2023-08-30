BWA Group Plc - Change of Auditors

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

25 August 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Auditors

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has appointed Adler Shine LLP as its new independent auditor with immediate effect.

The Board has approved the appointment of Adler Shine LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial reporting period ended 30 June 2023. The re-appointment of Adler Shine LLP for the financial year ending 30 June 2024 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held later in 2023.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, MHA MacIntyre Hudson, has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

