IamFire Plc - Extension of Discounted Capital Bond

IamFire plc is pleased to announce that it extended the Discounted Capital Bond ("DCB") with Hawk Investment Holdings Limited ("the Bondholder") until 25 September 2023.

As announced on 27 August 2020, Fire entered into the DCB with the Bondholder pursuant to the terms and conditions of the DCB agreement.

The DCB agreement was for a period of 36 months which has now expired and the parties have agreed to extend the terms of the DCB agreement for a further period ending on 25 September 2023.

