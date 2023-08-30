

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes new car registrations data.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's import price data. Economists forecast import prices to fall 12.9 percent annually in July after a 11.4 percent drop in June.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to publish consumer and harmonized prices for August. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.6 percent compared to 2.3 percent in July.



Also, business sentiment from Sweden and KOF leading indicator from Switzerland are due.



At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Italy. The consumer sentiment index is seen falling to 105.6 in August from 106.7 in July.



Half an hour later, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals data for July. The number of mortgage approvals is expected to decrease to 51,000 from 54,662 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment data. The economic confidence index is expected to drop to 93.7 in August from 94.5 in July.



At 8.00 am ET, Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices data is due. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to slow to 6.0 percent in August from 6.2 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken