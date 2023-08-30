BioInvent International AB: Interim report January-June 2023

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) "In the quarter, we had impressive early signals of efficacy in the Phase 1/2 trial of our lead drug candidate, the novel anti-FcgRIIB antibody BI-1206, in combination with rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). A fourth complete response was observed in the 100 mg dose expansion cohort in the intravenous arm of the study." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

• (R) A fourth complete response was announced in Phase 1/2 trial with BI-1206 in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

• Management was strengthened with the appointment of Ingunn Munch Lindvig as Senior Vice President Regulatory

Affairs

• (R) BioInvent and Transgene reported positive Phase 1a data on oncolytic virus BT-001 in solid tumors

• IND approval obtained for clinical trial with anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910

• (R) Additional efficacy data announced from intravenous part of Phase 1/2 trial with BI-1206 in solid tumors

• Abstract Presentation of BI-1206 at the 17th International Conference of Malignant Lymphoma 2023

• (R) Strong interim safety data and early signs of efficacy reported in Phase 1/2a trial with anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in advanced malignancies

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

• The dose-escalation part of the BI-1607 study was completed without any safety concerns. Exploratory work at intermediate dose levels is now being conducted to determine the best dose to move forward in subsequent studies.

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Second quarter 2023

• Net sales SEK 13.1 (270.9) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -88.3 (167.4) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.34 (2.86).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -84.1 (62.5) million.

January - June 2023

• Net sales SEK 29.3 (287.6) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -162.1 (99.7) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -2.47 (1.71).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -163.1 (-142.3) million.

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of June 30, 2023: SEK 1,461.7 (1,214.6) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-08-30 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

BioInvent Q2, 2023 EN Final

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778441/BioInvent-International-AB-Interim-report-January-June-2023