Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 August 2023 it purchased a total of 46,411 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 26,411 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080 GBP0.927 GBP0.920 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070 GBP0.923020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07360

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,969,343 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 220 1.072 XDUB 08:47:38 00066790359TRLO0 2705 1.072 XDUB 08:47:38 00066790360TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 11:06:49 00066793383TRLO0 731 1.080 XDUB 11:06:49 00066793384TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 11:06:49 00066793385TRLO0 3223 1.076 XDUB 11:25:46 00066793760TRLO0 3438 1.070 XDUB 13:41:03 00066795863TRLO0 1432 1.072 XDUB 15:07:26 00066799336TRLO0 1458 1.072 XDUB 15:08:04 00066799380TRLO0 3386 1.072 XDUB 15:08:04 00066799381TRLO0 1455 1.072 XDUB 15:08:04 00066799382TRLO0 1920 1.072 XDUB 15:08:04 00066799383TRLO0 34 1.072 XDUB 15:53:04 00066802138TRLO0 1056 1.072 XDUB 15:53:04 00066802139TRLO0 535 1.072 XDUB 15:57:44 00066802305TRLO0 818 1.070 XDUB 16:27:42 00066803796TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2547 92.70 XLON 11:06:49 00066793382TRLO0 1067 92.50 XLON 11:25:43 00066793753TRLO0 1447 92.50 XLON 11:25:46 00066793755TRLO0 364 92.50 XLON 11:25:46 00066793756TRLO0 1615 92.50 XLON 11:25:46 00066793757TRLO0 250 92.50 XLON 11:25:46 00066793758TRLO0 646 92.50 XLON 11:25:46 00066793759TRLO0 2369 92.00 XLON 13:41:03 00066795862TRLO0 2539 92.00 XLON 13:53:21 00066796048TRLO0 980 92.10 XLON 15:08:58 00066799451TRLO0 1942 92.10 XLON 15:14:25 00066799879TRLO0 1551 92.30 XLON 15:49:12 00066801898TRLO0 1127 92.30 XLON 15:51:55 00066802053TRLO0 1556 92.30 XLON 16:17:01 00066803224TRLO0

