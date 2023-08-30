Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
30.08.23
08:05 Uhr
1,062 Euro
+0,002
+0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
30.08.2023 | 08:31
135 Leser
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
30 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 August 2023 it purchased a total of 46,411 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           26,411     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.927 
                                    GBP0.920 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.070 
 
                                    GBP0.923020 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07360

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,969,343 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
220       1.072         XDUB      08:47:38      00066790359TRLO0 
2705       1.072         XDUB      08:47:38      00066790360TRLO0 
2000       1.080         XDUB      11:06:49      00066793383TRLO0 
731       1.080         XDUB      11:06:49      00066793384TRLO0 
2000       1.080         XDUB      11:06:49      00066793385TRLO0 
3223       1.076         XDUB      11:25:46      00066793760TRLO0 
3438       1.070         XDUB      13:41:03      00066795863TRLO0 
1432       1.072         XDUB      15:07:26      00066799336TRLO0 
1458       1.072         XDUB      15:08:04      00066799380TRLO0 
3386       1.072         XDUB      15:08:04      00066799381TRLO0 
1455       1.072         XDUB      15:08:04      00066799382TRLO0 
1920       1.072         XDUB      15:08:04      00066799383TRLO0 
34        1.072         XDUB      15:53:04      00066802138TRLO0 
1056       1.072         XDUB      15:53:04      00066802139TRLO0 
535       1.072         XDUB      15:57:44      00066802305TRLO0 
818       1.070         XDUB      16:27:42      00066803796TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2547       92.70         XLON      11:06:49      00066793382TRLO0 
1067       92.50         XLON      11:25:43      00066793753TRLO0 
1447       92.50         XLON      11:25:46      00066793755TRLO0 
364       92.50         XLON      11:25:46      00066793756TRLO0 
1615       92.50         XLON      11:25:46      00066793757TRLO0 
250       92.50         XLON      11:25:46      00066793758TRLO0 
646       92.50         XLON      11:25:46      00066793759TRLO0 
2369       92.00         XLON      13:41:03      00066795862TRLO0 
2539       92.00         XLON      13:53:21      00066796048TRLO0 
980       92.10         XLON      15:08:58      00066799451TRLO0 
1942       92.10         XLON      15:14:25      00066799879TRLO0 
1551       92.30         XLON      15:49:12      00066801898TRLO0 
1127       92.30         XLON      15:51:55      00066802053TRLO0 
1556       92.30         XLON      16:17:01      00066803224TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  267906 
EQS News ID:  1714255 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
