

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment worsened for the first time in six months in August to the lowest level in four months, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 36.1 in August from 37.1 in July.



Further, the latest reading was the highest since April, when it was 35.0.



All sub-indices registered decreases in August, the survey said.



The indicator measuring overall livelihood declined by 1.1 points to 33.1, and that for employment slid 1.5 points to 42.4.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also weakened to 29.7 from 31.0, and the index for income growth fell slightly by 0.2 points to 39.2.



The latest survey was conducted on August 15 among 8,400 households.



