

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands showed pessimism in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer sentiment index dropped to -2.2 in August from +0.1 in July.



For the first time since 2020, negative producers prevailed over positive producers, the agency said.



In August, Dutch producers were particularly negative about expected activity in the next three months.



They were also less positive about their order book and more negative about stocks of finished products.



Producers in the wood and building materials industry were again the most negative in August, while manufacturers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken