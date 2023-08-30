Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
29.08.23
14:44 Uhr
0,661 Euro
+0,006
+0,92 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6440,66510:40
0,0000,00008:35
Dow Jones News
30.08.2023 | 09:04
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Superdry plc: Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares

DJ Superdry plc: Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares 
30-Aug-2023 / 07:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
30 August 2023 
 
Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") 
Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares 
 
Superdry announces that publication of the Company's audited FY23 results has been delayed and confirms that, at the 
Company's request, the listing of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") on the premium 
segment of the Official List, and trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock 
Exchange, have been suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. BST today. 
 
Under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company is required to publish 
its audited FY23 results by 29 August 2023. The Company is currently working with its auditor, RSM UK Audit LLP, to 
complete the final technical points of the audit of its FY23 results and expects to announce later this week. The Board 
confirms that the delay is a result of normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM 
are auditing the Company. 
 
The Company expects to request a restoration of the listing of Ordinary Shares on publication of its FY23 results 
before the end of this week. 
 
For further information 
 
Superdry 
Shaun Wills   shaun.wills@superdry.com     44 (0) 1242 586747 
Chris MacDonald       investor.relations@superdry.com     44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Peel Hunt LLP 
George Sellar        44 (0) 2074 188900 
Mike Burke 
Andrew Clark 
 
Liberum Capital Limited 
John Fishley        44 (0) 2031 002000 
Edward Thomas 
 
Media Enquiries 
Tim Danaher         superdry@brunswickgroup.com     44 (0) 207 4045959 
 
The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial 
Officer. 
 
Inside information 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Superdry Plc to constitute inside information as 
stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the 
European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this 
inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 267910 
EQS News ID:  1714341 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714341&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 02:33 ET (06:33 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.