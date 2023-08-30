DJ Superdry plc: Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares 30-Aug-2023 / 07:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 August 2023 Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") Temporary Suspension of Listing and Trading of Ordinary Shares Superdry announces that publication of the Company's audited FY23 results has been delayed and confirms that, at the Company's request, the listing of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") on the premium segment of the Official List, and trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, have been suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. BST today. Under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company is required to publish its audited FY23 results by 29 August 2023. The Company is currently working with its auditor, RSM UK Audit LLP, to complete the final technical points of the audit of its FY23 results and expects to announce later this week. The Board confirms that the delay is a result of normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM are auditing the Company. The Company expects to request a restoration of the listing of Ordinary Shares on publication of its FY23 results before the end of this week. For further information Superdry Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747 Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747 Joint Corporate Brokers Peel Hunt LLP George Sellar 44 (0) 2074 188900 Mike Burke Andrew Clark Liberum Capital Limited John Fishley 44 (0) 2031 002000 Edward Thomas Media Enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 4045959 The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer. Inside information The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Superdry Plc to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: SUS TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 267910 EQS News ID: 1714341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

