Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn), and its partners in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd., TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company Ltd. (EGCO) and Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz), have successfully secured an extended financing agreement to complete the construction of the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.
The Yunlin offshore wind farm project is a key priority for Skyborn and its partners. Electricity from the project is provided to Taipower under two 20-year power purchase agreements. Once completed, the 640 MW project will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, producing enough clean energy to serve the energy needs of more than 600,000 Taiwanese households.
The Yunlin offshore wind farm project is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan, in water depths ranging from 7 to 35 meters. The 82 km² project area consists of 80 wind turbine generators whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County.
About Skyborn Renewables
Skyborn Renewables is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler for achieving net-zero targets, ensuring energy security and developing a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management.
