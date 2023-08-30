Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Financing

Financing secured to complete Taiwan's 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project



Hamburg, Germany, August 30, 2023

Extended financing agreement secured

Amended installation schedule on track Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn), and its partners in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd., TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company Ltd. ( EGCO) and Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz), have successfully secured an extended financing agreement to complete the construction of the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.



"This is a major milestone for the Yunlin project and the offshore wind industry in Taiwan. It demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan's clean energy transition and underlines our project management capability" said Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn. Commenting on the progress of the project, Karst added, "Thanks to the good cooperation of all stakeholders and the tenacity and dedication of the project team, the 2023 installation campaign is well on track and preparations for the 2024 installation campaign are almost completed." The Yunlin offshore wind farm project is a key priority for Skyborn and its partners. Electricity from the project is provided to Taipower under two 20-year power purchase agreements. Once completed, the 640 MW project will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, producing enough clean energy to serve the energy needs of more than 600,000 Taiwanese households. The Yunlin offshore wind farm project is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan, in water depths ranging from 7 to 35 meters. The 82 km² project area consists of 80 wind turbine generators whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County. Partners of Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. Skyborn Renewables



Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor headquartered in New York, USA. TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company, active in more than 130 countries, that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of June 2023, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 19 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy. The Electricity Generating Public Company Ltd. (EGCO)



EGCO Group, the first Independent Power Producer in Thailand, is focused on clean and socially responsible power businesses in Asia and North America. The Company's facilities generate electricity using a variety of fuel sources and the Company has established an internal target to achieve carbon neutrality within its businesses by 2040. Sojitz Corp. (Sojitz)



Sojitz Corporation is a major investment and trading firm in Japan conducting its wide-ranging operations in approximately 50 countries around the world through approximately 440 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies located in Japan and overseas. Sojitz was formed out the union of Nichimen and Nissho Iwai Corp. both with long world-wide investment histories of more than 160 years, Sojitz is a publicly listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Contact for Journalists: Meike Wulfers Head of Corporate Communications m.wulfers@skybornrenewables.com +49 (151) 50124410 This press release and press photos are available at



www.skybornrenewables.com/newsroom/financing_secured_to_complete_Yunlin_offshore_wind_farm_project About Skyborn Renewables Skyborn Renewables is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler for achieving net-zero targets, ensuring energy security and developing a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com



