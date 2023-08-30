DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USIC LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.7424 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2987032 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN Sequence No.: 267921 EQS News ID: 1714431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 30, 2023 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)