DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.3074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6983229 CODE: MSDG LN ISIN: LU2059756754

August 30, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)