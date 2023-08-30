DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.0519 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1663925 CODE: PRIU LN ISIN: LU1931974858 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIU LN Sequence No.: 267959 EQS News ID: 1714507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 30, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)