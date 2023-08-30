DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.6801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1224438 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 268005 EQS News ID: 1714599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 30, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)