With Gopuff Ads, brands can place products in customers' hands just minutes after they see an advertisement.

Beginning today, partners can seamlessly plan, buy, measure, and manage ads on Gopuff's platform using Gopuff's CitrusAd integration.

Gopuff, a leading Instant Commerce platform bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes, today announced the launch of its Ads platform in the UK, bringing new brands the unique opportunity to target high-intent customers where and when they're shopping.

"For two years, the world's largest CPGs and most exciting emerging brands from PepsiCo to Liquid Death have leveraged Gopuff Ads to reach our young, engaged customers and drive incremental sales in the US," said Daniel Folkman, Senior Vice President of Business at Gopuff. "As we continue to grow and innovate in the retail media space, we're thrilled to introduce Gopuff Ads, a platform that has powered 4x return on ad spend for our US advertisers, to brands reaching UK customers."

Customers shop on Gopuff for their immediate needs an ideal moment for brands to advertise. Gopuff collapses the marketing funnel from discovery to consumption by capturing these high-intent customers and then delivering advertised products in minutes. As a result, Gopuff Ads delivers exceptional revenue and ROI for partners, while helping customers find relevant, interesting products.

With this launch, brands in the UK can now leverage Gopuff Ads' full-funnel, retail media solution to:

Convert impressions to consumption in 30 minutes with Promoted Product Placement, Sponsored Search, Sponsored Carousel, and in-app and email Display ads.

Get products in the hands of customers in minutes, driving broad trial and awareness with instant sampling with highly targeted campaigns, for example reaching moms in NYC.

Ensure products advertised are available locally to that customer in Gopuff's local micro-fulfillment centers.

Reach a unique and coveted customer base, including Millennial and hard-to-reach Gen-Z shoppers.

Gain access to deep insights, including repurchase rates, basket analysis, frequency, demographics, dayparts and more.

With Gopuff's direct API integration into CitrusAd's retail media technology, brands can easily target Gopuff's UK customers via Sponsored Search, Sponsored Carousel and Promoted Product Placement ads. The platform, enabled by CitrusAd, allows partners to seamlessly plan, buy, measure, and manage their ads on Gopuff.

"Our partnership with Gopuff goes from strength to strength as we translate the success we have seen in the US for the UK," comments Alban Villani, EMEA CEO for CitrusAd. "The quick grocery market is evolving fast and it's exciting to be a part of this momentum. Retail media offers e-commerce companies like Gopuff an opportunity to grow their revenue streams as brands look to engage with customers looking to make instant purchasing decisions and who are open to impulse buys."

In addition to enabling CPGs to advertise their products on Gopuff, the company has expanded its partnership with Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, to enable non-endemic advertising at checkout. With Rokt, UK brands beyond CPGs, such as streaming and entertainment, and financial and credit card companies, can reach Gopuff's unique customer base with relevant campaigns. In the US, this capability has powered a higher-than-average engagement rate of 5%.

Ad spending in retail media is forecasted to reach c.$60 billion by 2024, according to eMarketer. By bringing the instant gratification of brick mortar to more convenient online shopping, Gopuff is driving innovation in the retail media space, introducing new opportunities for marketers, brands and influencers to engage with consumers where they are and driving significant ROI.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is a leading Instant Commerce platform bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Fulfilling orders via local micro-fulfillment centers, Gopuff offers a relevant and affordable assortment in minutes for a low, flat fee. Whether customers need cold medicine at midnight, a wine restock mid-dinner party, or just an afternoon ice cream treat along with paper towels, Gopuff provides a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the Instant Commerce category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is a leading retail media company and part of Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company. The CitrusAd platform sits at the center of Epsilon's comprehensive, scalable retail media network offering. By harnessing the power of first-party data and industry-leading identity resolution, the unified, self-serve platform delivers shopper-relevant advertising experiences on commerce websites and across the open web resulting in higher conversions. Leading retailers across the globe rely on CitrusAd to help grow retail media as a core function for incremental media revenue and sales volume that delivers great ROI for brands. For more information, visit citrusad.com.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End,Gopuff, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

