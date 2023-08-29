ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split, Continued Dividend Rate per Common Share for September 2023 and Stable Q4 Dividend Guidance

VERO BEACH, Florida, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) ("ARMOUR" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of ARMOUR's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of one-for-five and the September 2023 dividend for the Company's Common Stock. The Company today also announced guidance on common stock dividends for the fourth quarter of 2023.



One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

The reverse stock split is scheduled to take effect at about 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2023 (the "Effective Time"). At the Effective Time, every five issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company will be converted into one share of common stock of the Company. In addition, at the Effective Time, the number of authorized shares of common stock will also be reduced on a one-for-five basis. The par value of each share of common stock will remain unchanged. Trading in ARMOUR's common stock on a split adjusted basis is expected to begin at the market open on October 2, 2023. ARMOUR's common stock will continue trading on the NYSE under the symbol "ARR" but will be assigned a new CUSIP number. The Company believes that existing stockholders will benefit from the ability to attract a broader range of investors as a result of the reverse stock split and a higher per share stock price.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of ARMOUR's common stock as of August 29, 2023, will be reduced from approximately 237,356,720 to approximately 47,471,344. As discussed further below, the monthly common dividend rate is expected to remain stable at an adjusted rate of $0.40 per share. Concurrently, the authorized number of shares of common stock will be reduced from 450,000,000 to 90,000,000. The number of shares of ARMOUR's Series C Preferred Stock outstanding, their preference amount and dividend rate are not affected by this reverse stock split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, each stockholder holding fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined on the basis of the average closing price of ARMOUR's common stock on the NYSE for the three consecutive trading days ending on September 29, 2023. The reverse stock split will apply to all of ARMOUR's authorized and outstanding shares of common stock as of the Effective Time. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, ARMOUR's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

September 2023 Common Stock Dividend Information

The table below contains the information on the Company's common stock dividend for September 2023, which continues the current dividend rate before the reverse stock split becomes effective.

Month Dividend Holder of Record Date Payment Date September 2023 $0.08 September 15, 2023 September 28, 2023

Q4 2023 Common Stock Dividend Guidance

The table below contains the Company's guidance on common stock dividends currently expected following the reverse stock split.

Month Dividend Holder of Record Date Payment Date October 2023 $0.40 October 16, 2023 October 30, 2023 November 2023 $0.40 November 15, 2023 November 29, 2023 December 2023 $0.40 December 15, 2023 December 28, 2023

Certain Tax Matters

ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company's board of directors, which may consider additional factors including the Company's results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

