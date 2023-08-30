Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2023 | 10:22
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of additional SIA Marijas 2 bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on August 30, 2023, additional 3
000 SIA Marijas 2 bonds with total nominal value EUR 3 000 000 are going to be
admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed EUR 29 000
000 SIA Marijas 2 bonds as of August 31, 2023: 

Issuer's full name   SIA Marijas 2                      
Issuer's short name   MARI                          
Securities ISIN code  LV0000802551                      
Securities maturity   30.05.2024                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one  1 000 EUR                        
 security                                    
Number of listed    32 000                         
 securities                                   
Issue size       EUR 32 000 000                     
Fixed annual coupon   6.50%                          
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times a year, on every August 30, November 30,   
             February 29 and May 30                 
Orderbook short name  MARI065024FA                      

SIA Marijas 2 EUR 29 000 000 bonds (ISIN code: LV0000802551) were initially
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North as of June 14, 2023. 

SIA Marijas 2 Base Prospectus of Bond Offer Program is available here and Final
Terms for the 7th tranche here. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.