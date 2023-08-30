VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.6375
|0.7500
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|0.5100
|0.6000
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1870
|0.2200
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2890
|0.3400
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3570
|0.4200
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2805
|0.3300
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0010273801
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1445
|0.1700
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.3740
|0.4400
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.3400
|0.4000
|EUR
|30/08/2023
|06/09/2023
|07/09/2023
|13/09/2023