David Page (AXA IM): Zur weiteren Politik der Fed

29.08.2023

Ausgewählte Statements:

"Was die politischen Aussichten angeht, so hat Powells Rede unserer Ansicht nach keine wesentlichen Veränderungen bewirkt. Die Fed zeigt sich besorgt über Hinweise, dass die Wirtschaft nicht weiter abkühlt und die Verbraucherausgaben sich solide entwickeln. Wenn sich dieser Trend fortsetzt, gehen wir davon aus, dass die Zentralbank ihre Politik weiter straffen wird. Allerdings betonte Powell, dass die Fed in den kommenden Sitzungen "mit Bedacht" handeln werde und dass aus früheren Straffungen vermutlich noch "signifikante weitere Belastungen" zu erwarten seien."

"Wir erwarten eine deutliche Abschwächung der Verbraucherausgaben insbesondere gegen Ende des Jahres. Was voraussichtlich zu einem schwächeren Bruttoinlandsprodukt vor Jahresende führen wird. Auf dieser Grundlage rechnen wir nicht damit, dass die Fed auf ihrer nächsten Sitzung im September oder danach die Zinsen erhöhen wird. Wir sind uns jedoch darüber im Klaren, dass die Fed darauf besteht, die Politik restriktiv genug zu gestalten, um eine Rückkehr der Inflation zum Zielwert zu gewährleisten. Da sich die BIP-Dynamik in letzter Zeit gefestigt hat, sehen wir nun weniger Spielraum für Zinssenkungen im nächsten Jahr als zuvor."

"Wir gehen davon aus, dass der Zinssatz seinen Höhepunkt erreicht hat und die Federal Reserve (Fed) somit weitere Erhöhungen im September vermeidet. Im November sollte kein Bedarf für weitere Zinserhöhungen bestehen."

"Die Finanzmärkte scheinen sich jedoch an den hawkishen Aspekten von Powells Rede zu orientieren. Obwohl sich die Erwartungen zunächst etwas abschwächten, zogen die Zinsmärkte wieder an. Die kurzfristige Preisgestaltung der Geldpolitik im September hat sich leicht entspannt und liegt immer noch unter einer Wahrscheinlichkeit von 20 Prozent für eine Zinserhöhung."

David Page, Head of Macro Research bei AXA IM: US reaction: Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote Address

Powell delivered a deliberately balanced assessment in his keynote address

Powell warned that there were signs that the economy was not cooling and said any suggestion that the labour market had stopped easing would be met with further tightening.

However, he said that the Fed would move "carefully" in coming meetings and said he expected ""significant further drag" from previous policy tightening to emerge.

Moreover, Powell made no mention of "r*" and dismissed talk of shifting the inflation target.

We expect a material slowdown in consumer spending by year-end.

We forecast the Fed at its peak, eschewing a September hike, and seeing no need by November.

Yet recent momentum looks likely to stall the pace of rate cuts next year.

Fed Chair Powell delivered a deliberately balanced assessment of the risks to the monetary policy outlook at his keynote speech from Jackson Hole. The Fed Chair said the Fed would proceed "carefully" as it assessed incoming economic data, judging whether currently policy restrictiveness was sufficient to return inflation to target after more "favourable" and "welcome" inflation dynamics. As is usual the Fed Chair's focused on core inflation components, describing core goods prices as having fallen sharply and housing services prices with disinflation in the pipeline. Most uncertainty was reserved for core non-housing services, which he said had broadly moved sideways over the last 12-months, despite more encouraging movement over the past 3 and 6 months. This he suggested reflected the still tight labour market. Powell said that to return inflation to target would require sub-trend growth and a softening in the labour market. In a hawkish warning, he added that the Fed was attentive to signs that the economy was not cooling as expected, citing recent solid consumer spending and signs of a housing market pick-up. However, Powell acknowledged that the labour market was softening both as supply conditions improved through rising prime participation and immigration, but also as demand was softening. Powell warned that evidence that the labour market was no longer softening could provide evidence for further tightening, but added that inflation did appear to have become more responsive to changes in labour market conditions.

Beyond Powell's swift summary of economic conditions, we thought Powell's comments interesting for three separate reasons. First, Powell referred to the lags in monetary policy, describing them as uncertain but said that "The wide range of estimates of these lags suggests that there may be significant further drag in the pipeline". Second, despite a frenzied burst of discussion in the weeks before, Powell made no reference to r* - the US neutral rate - in the speech. He specifically stated "we cannot identify with certainty the neutral rate of interest" in reference to identifying the degree of policy restrictiveness. Indeed, Powell has never been a fan of "r*" analysis and he seemed to deliberately taunt recent r* analysis by saying that the Fed was "navigating by the stars under cloudy skies". Finally, Powell was dismissive of further discussion that the Fed should raise its inflation target to avoid economic hardship - a view recently supported by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman. Powell affirmed "2% is and will remain our target".

In terms of the policy outlook, we do not see Powell's address as having materially moved the needle. The Fed appears unnerved by signs that the economy is not cooling further - and signs of solidity, including in consumer spending - in recent months. If this persists, we would have little doubt that the Fed would tighten policy further. However, Powell stated that the Fed would move "carefully" over coming meetings and that "significant further drag" was still likely to emerge. We expect consumer spending particularly to slow materially in the run in to year-end, something that looks likely to see weaker (we expect an outright contraction) in GDP before year-end. On that basis, we do not expect the Fed to hike at its next meeting in September, nor indeed thereafter. However, we are mindful of the Fed's insistence of leaving policy restrictive enough to ensure inflation returns to target and with GDP momentum firmer recently we now see less scope for rate cuts next year than we had previously.

Financial markets however appear to have clung to the hawkish aspects of Powell's speech. Although seeing some easing in expectations initially, rate markets moved higher again. Short-term policy rate pricing for September actually eased a little and remains below 20% likelihood of a hike. However, November's pricing suggested a greater chance of a 0.25% hike, rising from just over half to nearly two-thirds chance. Moreover, the more than fully priced rate cut priced for next June was reduced to just an 80% chance of a 0.25% cut. Accordingly, 2-year rates rose again to 5.09% at the time of writing from 5.00% before his speech; 10-year rose 3bps to 4.28%. The dollar gained by 0.2% against a basket of currencies and the S&P 500 index was down 0.3%.