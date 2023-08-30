Mukesh D Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, says the company aims to open a fully integrated solar gigafactory by the end of 2025. It also plans to initiate megawatt-level sodium-ion cell production by 2025.From pv magazine India Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, says that the company remains focused on fast-track execution of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex in Jamnagar, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The group's priority is to deliver a fully integrated end-to-end solar PV manufacturing ecosystem. ...

