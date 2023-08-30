First North Iceland: Amaroq Ltd. - Update in number of shares

With reference to a market notice published on August 17, 2023, concerning a change in the handling of depositary receipts on First North Iceland, the following changes will be made to the listed number of shares of Amaroq Ltd. on September 1, 2023: ISIN IS0000034569 Company name Amaroq Ltd. Listed before (reflecting depositary receipts) 84.942.922 Listed after (reflecting the whole share class) 263.654.673 Symbol AMRQ Orderbook ID 273304 Please note that this update is only due to a change in the handling of depositary receipts by Nasdaq Iceland and does not involve any changes in the share capital issued by the company.