30.08.2023
First North Iceland: Amaroq Ltd. - Update in number of shares

With reference to a market notice published on August 17, 2023, concerning a
change in the handling of depositary receipts on First North Iceland, the
following changes will be made to the listed number of shares of Amaroq Ltd. on
September 1, 2023: 

ISIN                       IS0000034569
Company name                   Amaroq Ltd. 
Listed before (reflecting depositary receipts)  84.942.922 
Listed after (reflecting the whole share class) 263.654.673 
Symbol                      AMRQ    
Orderbook ID                   273304   

Please note that this update is only due to a change in the handling of
depositary receipts by Nasdaq Iceland and does not involve any changes in the
share capital issued by the company.
