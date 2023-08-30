France reached 18 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June, with the Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est regions accounting for 67% of all new capacity additions in the first half of this year.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 1,378 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-June period. In the same period a year earlier, the country added 1,233 MW of new PV capacity. Full-year installations hit 2.4 GW of new solar in 2022 France reached 18.03 ...

