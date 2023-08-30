Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EFSF EUR dual-tranche

Tap 3yr Aug-2026 & New 15yr Aug-2038

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) Guarantor (if any): Member States ISINs: EU000A2SCAF5 EU000A2SCAK5 (immediately fungible) Aggregate nominal amounts: EUR 1,000,000,000 (tap) EUR 2,000,000,000 Description: 2.75% 3.375% due 17 Aug 2026 due 30 Aug 2038 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG HSBC Nomura

