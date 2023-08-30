Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
30.08.2023 | 11:42
Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

August 30, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EFSF EUR dual-tranche

Tap 3yr Aug-2026 & New 15yr Aug-2038

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Guarantor (if any):

Member States

ISINs:

EU000A2SCAF5 EU000A2SCAK5

(immediately fungible)

Aggregate nominal amounts:

EUR 1,000,000,000 (tap) EUR 2,000,000,000

Description:

2.75% 3.375%

due 17 Aug 2026 due 30 Aug 2038

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

HSBC

Nomura

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


