Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
August 30, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
EFSF EUR dual-tranche
Tap 3yr Aug-2026 & New 15yr Aug-2038
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Guarantor (if any):
Member States
ISINs:
EU000A2SCAF5 EU000A2SCAK5
(immediately fungible)
Aggregate nominal amounts:
EUR 1,000,000,000 (tap) EUR 2,000,000,000
Description:
2.75% 3.375%
due 17 Aug 2026 due 30 Aug 2038
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
HSBC
Nomura
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.