

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices advanced on Wednesday on data showing a large U.S. stockpile draw and concerns over the hurricane Idalia, which crawled towards Florida's Gulf Coast.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $85.31 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $81.72.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released late Tuesday, showed that U.S. crude stocks plunged by 11.486M barrels during the week ended Aug 25, suggesting healthy demand leading up to the Labour Day holiday that usually marks peak summer demand.



However, gasoline and distillate inventories saw a build last week.



Supply concerns persist as Hurricane Idalia intensified into a category 4 hurricane.



According to the National Weather Service, the center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, reach the gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.



The offshore Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 15 percent of U.S. oil output and about 5 percent of natural gas production.



