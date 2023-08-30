

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday and the dollar traded weak after soft U.S. data reinforced views that the Federal Reserve is done with its monetary tightening.



Both spot gold and U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $1,938.22 per ounce and $1,965.75 per ounce, respectively.



Data on Tuesday showed a dip in job openings for the third straight month and deteriorating consumer confidence, raising hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



Investors await Chinese PMI data and readings on U.S. inflation, GDP and nonfarm payrolls this week for further clarity on the global economic and interest-rate outlook.



A report on private sector employment is likely to attract attention later today ahead of the Labour Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report, due on Friday.



Eurozone government bond yields were higher after data showed inflation rising in some German states.



Spanish inflation also accelerated and a measure of economic confidence in the euro zone fell again in August, raising worries about the inflation and growth outlook.



Elsewhere, media reports suggest that China's largest banks are preparing to cut interest rates on existing mortgages and deposits.



