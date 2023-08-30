

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased for the second straight month in August, and business morale weakened to the lowest level in nine months, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment fell marginally to 106.5 in August from 106.7 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to decrease to 105.6.



Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers dropped from 123.4 in July to 121.5 in August.



The index measuring the future climate declined to 114.1 from 115.0, while the personal climate index rose somewhat to 101.5 from 101.1.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index fell to 106.8 in August from 108.9 in the prior month.



Further, this was the lowest score since November last year, when it was 106.7.



Among components, all sectors recorded decreases in August, especially in construction, with the index falling from 166.5 to 106.2.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers worsened to a 31-month low of 97.8 from 99.1. The expected reading was 98.0.



