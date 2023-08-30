DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8108 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 208387203 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453

August 30, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)