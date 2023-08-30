Ashtead Group Plc - 1st Quarter Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
Ashtead Group plc
30th August 2023
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q1 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31st July 2023 will be announced on 5th September 2023.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
