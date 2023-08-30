Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
30.08.2023
Ashtead Group Plc - 1st Quarter Results

Ashtead Group Plc - 1st Quarter Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

Ashtead Group plc

30th August 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31st July 2023 will be announced on 5th September 2023.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


