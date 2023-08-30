ESG Book partners with the Sustainable Finance Institute Asia for pilot initiative on ESG data disclosure

SFIA identifies ESG Book as a potential technology partner for Project SAFE, an initiative to address ESG data requirements and disclosure gaps in ASEAN markets.

The Single Accesspoint for ESG Data (SAFE) Initiative brings together industry stakeholders to support sustainable finance across ASEAN markets through accessible, comparable, and transparent ESG data.

As the world's largest sustainability disclosure platform, ESG Book's real-time, cloud-native technology directly connects corporates with financial institutions.

Built on Google Cloud infrastructure, ESG Book's platform hosts over 10,000 users globally, and enables companies to disclose ESG data to stakeholders in a digitised, secure, and centralised way.

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London and Singapore - ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, has partnered with the Sustainable Finance Institute Asia (SFIA) for a pilot Initiative to address ESG data requirements and disclosure gaps in ASEAN markets, it has been announced.

Recognising the capabilities of ESG Book, SFIA has identified ESG Book as one of its potential technology partners for the Single Accesspoint for ESG Data (SAFE) Initiative, which brings together key industry stakeholders to enable sustainable finance across ASEAN markets through accessible, comparable, and transparent ESG data.

With financial institutions increasingly required to collect sustainability-related data from corporations to meet growing regulatory demands, the SAFE Initiative has been launched to help address data and disclosure gaps by providing credible, comprehensive, and consistent information for better and more informed ESG decision-making.

Leading financial organisations across ASEAN are invited to participate in the scheme, which is being supported by ESG Book's market-leading technology.

As the world's largest sustainability disclosure platform, ESG Book's real-time, cloud-native technology directly connects corporates with financial institutions.

Built on Google Cloud infrastructure, ESG Book's platform hosts over 10,000 users globally, and enables companies to disclose ESG data directly to stakeholders in a digitised, secure, and centralised way.

With an agile data model based on the latest industry requirements, ESG Book's SaaS-based solution enables SAFE participants to benefit from:

Seamless, intuitive, and digitised disclosure workflows.

Full ESG data ownership, control, and privacy with permissions functionalities.

The ability to disclose once and share publicly or privately with multiple financial institutions, materially reducing a company's reporting burden.

Pre-populated disclosure ESG data based on publicly available information.

Continuous compatibility with the leading global disclosure requirements, including the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "We are delighted that ESG Book is partnering with SFIA on its SAFE pilot Initiative to help address current ESG data requirements and disclosure gaps in ASEAN markets. With our mission to power financial markets for a sustainable future through accessible, comparable, and transparent data, we are fully aligned with the SFIA's vision to help shape the future of ESG data through a collaborative approach."

"Through this vital initiative, we look forward to delivering our next generation ESG technology solutions for SAFE pilot participants, and working with the SFIA to enhance the ESG data landscape across ASEAN markets."

With 150,000 disclosures, ESG Book's platform provides pre-populated data and analytics on public securities, as well as the ability to directly request ESG disclosures from private companies, combining public market ESG information with privately collected data.

The company serves over 100 institutional clients globally including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Nasdaq.

ENDS

To learn more about the SAFE Initiative and to register interest to participate, visit: https://www.sfinstitute.asia/safe/

Notes to Editors

For more information and for all media requests, please contact Ciaran McCale, Head of Communication, ESG Book, at Ciaran.mccale@esgbook.com or on +44 (0)7956 175 100.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology, with a mission to transform finance through sustainability by making ESG data accessible, comparable, and transparent. ESG Book is the only provider in the world to combine a highly competitive, global sustainability dataset reported by corporates together with a disclosure platform. ESG Book's solutions are used by many of the world's largest financial organisations including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Glass Lewis.

Covering over 50,000 companies, ESG Book's product offering includes ESG and climate data, company-level and portfolio-level scores, and analytics tools. ESG Book's SaaS data management and disclosure platform provides access to over 150,000 corporate disclosures, enabling companies to disclose to stakeholders in real-time against multiple frameworks. For more information, visit esgbook.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196877/ESG_Book.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825453/ESG_Book_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esg-book-partners-with-the-sustainable-finance-institute-asia-for-pilot-initiative-on-esg-data-disclosure-301913654.html