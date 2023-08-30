Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2023 | 12:42
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glunz & Jensen A/S: H1, 2023

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 545
August 30th, 2023

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1ST, 2023 - JUNE 30TH, 2023 (H1 2023)

The H1 2023 report of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

Highlights

  • The revenue for H1 2023 amounted to DKK 74,0 million (H1 2022: DKK 70,5 million), which is in line with expectations.
  • The gross profit amounted to DKK 17,9 million in H1 2023 (H1 2022: DKK 18,8 million), the gross profit margin was 24,2% (H1 2022: 26,7%).
    • The margin decline compared to last year relates to higher prices due to inflation on i.e., mechanical parts, electronic components, electricity, and gas. The price increases have not been fully covered by increases in sales prices.
    • The challenges of securing especially electronic components and materials on time have improved, however delays still cause less efficiency within the manufacturing area.
  • EBITDA for the period was DKK 8,2 million (H1 2022: DKK 8,6 million).
  • Profit before tax for the period H1 2023 was DKK 5,3 million (H1 2022: DKK 5,0 million), corresponding to a result per share (EPS) at DKK 2,3 (H1 2022: DKK 2,2).

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.