Options Technology the leading Capital Markets services providertoday announced it has raised £32,061 for PIPSfollowing the completion of the Mourne Wall Challenge. Today's news marks Options' second fundraising initiative for PIPS, building upon £25,000 previously raised through a company-wide charity auction in March 2023.

The Options team conquered the formidable 19.5-mile Mourne Wall Challenge by hiking across 14 mountain summits and 7 of Northern Ireland's highest peaks, raising £32,061 in support of PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland-a charity that offers immediate and ongoing support to those impacted by suicide while also advocating for suicide prevention and mental health awareness within the community.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, "At Options, we believe in making a positive impact on the world, and we are immensely proud to have been able to continue our support of PIPS, this time taking to the Mournes for one of our toughest hiking challenges yet.

The team's achievement serves as a powerful illustration of social responsibility in practice, paving the way for a more hopeful journey for those who have been affected by suicide or in need of mental health support."

PIPS was founded in 2003 following the deaths of 14 young people. Since then, the charity has provided vital services to individuals and families who have been affected by suicide, including counselling, befriending, and support groups.

"We are delighted to receive this generous donation from Options Technology," said Renée Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS. "This money will help us to continue to provide essential and immediate support to those in need, and to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and suicide prevention."

This fundraising effort is just one example of Options Technology's commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community, most recently with the American Lung Association, the 2023 SPAR Craic 10K, and the MAC Belfast

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland: (https://pipscharity.com/

PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity provides counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing or have experienced suicidal thoughts or mental unwellness. PIPS Charity also provides support to families and friends who have been touched by suicide.

PIPS' lifesaving services provide direct support to individuals who are in need, offering a free, confidential counselling service, with no restriction on the number of sessions provided. The charity also offer a crises walk in service in Belfast and a crisis telephone service at other locations during its opening hours.

Please reach out if you or anyone you know needs help, you are never alone!

PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland is on the lookout for volunteers!

Are you a proactive individual looking to make a difference within your community? Join team PIPS!

Within your new role you will be assisting our fundraising engagement manager by:

Supporting partners and fundraisers with their events

Attending health and wellbeing fairs raising the profile of our charity and services

General administrative fundraising tasks

If you are interested in volunteering your time, please reach out to us at fundraising@pipscharity.com

About Options (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

