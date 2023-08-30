NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ("the Company") today announced updates to its financials and 2023 guidance which reflect its operations as a company focused on transformational innovation in Pharmaceutical and MedTech. The Company has published a recorded webinar for investors to provide additional context behind the updated financials and 2023 guidance found in this release, which may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at webcasts & presentations.

"The completion of this transaction uniquely positions Johnson & Johnson as a Pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud of the focus and dedication of our employees worldwide to achieve this milestone, which we are confident will unlock near- and long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

As previously announced, the Company recently completed an exchange offer to finalize the separation of Kenvue Inc., formerly Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health business. As a result of the completion of the exchange offer, Johnson & Johnson will now present its Consumer Health business financial results as discontinued operations, including a gain of approximately $20 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below have been recast to reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

SIX MONTHS ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Sales $42,413 $40,055 5.9% Net Earnings $4,885 $8,833 (44.7)% EPS (diluted) $1.86 $3.31 (43.8)% SIX MONTHS Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Operational Sales1,2 8.0% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 6.4% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $13,070 $12,426 5.2% Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4 $4.97 $4.66 6.7%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: Values may have been rounded

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

SIX MONTHS % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $22,439 $20,367 10.2% 10.2 - 7.6 International 19,974 19,688 1.5 5.8 (4.3) 5.4 Worldwide $42,413 $40,055 5.9% 8.0 (2.1) 6.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: Values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

SIX MONTHS % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Pharmaceutical 27,144 26,186 3.7 5.5 (1.8) 5.6 MedTech 15,269 13,869 10.1 12.8 (2.7) 8.1 Worldwide $42,413 $40,055 5.9% 8.0 (2.1) 6.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: Values may have been rounded

UPDATED FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS; Shares in Millions) August 2023

(excl. Consumer Health) July 2023

(incl. Consumer Health)6 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 6.2% - 7.2% / 6.7% 6.0% - 7.0% / 6.5% Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $83.6B - $84.4B / $84.0B 7.5% - 8.5% / 8.0% $99.3B - $100.3B / $99.8B 7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5% Reported Sales3,5 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $83.2B - $84.0B / $83.6B 7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5% $98.8B - $99.8B / $99.3B 6.5% - 7.5% / 7.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $9.90 - $10.00 / $9.95 11.0% - 12.0% / 11.5% $10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65 4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.00 - $10.10 / $10.05 12.0% - 13.0% / 12.5% $10.70 - $10.80 / $10.75 5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0% Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) ~2,557.28 2,630.77

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2023 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)

4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

6 The July 2023 financial measures that were previously communicated reflect amounts before the separation of Kenvue and therefore include the Consumer Health results

7 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) as reported on Q2 2023 Form 10-Q

8 Full Year 2023 Projected Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) only reflects impact from the Kenvue exchange offer

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Following completion of the Kenvue exchange offer, the Company has reduced its outstanding share count by the approximately 191 million shares of common stock accepted in the exchange offer.

The weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of the August 2023 Guidance for Adjusted Diluted EPS reflects the net reduction of approximately 73.5 million shares of Johnson & Johnson outstanding common stock as a result of the Kenvue exchange offer. Because this net reduction occurred on August 23, 2023, Johnson & Johnson will recognize only a partial-year benefit of $0.28 to its full-year 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS.

The Company generated $13.2 billion in cash proceeds as result of the Kenvue debt offering and initial public offering. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson maintains a 9.5% stake in Kenvue common stock, which provides the Company the opportunity to monetize the retained stake in a tax efficient manner in the next year, subject to a current 90-day lockup agreement. Johnson & Johnson is under no obligation to do so if market conditions are not supportive.

The Company will maintain its quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share.

WEBINAR INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson has published a recorded webinar for investors to provide additional context behind the updated financials and 2023 guidance found in this release. This webinar, along with supplemental information, may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at webcasts & presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the release and the Investors section of the Company's website at webcasts & presentations.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this release are available on the Company's website at webcasts & presentations. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 10,782 9,857 9.4 % 9.4 - Europe 5,590 5,341 4.7 9.4 (4.7 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,076 998 7.8 15.5 (7.7 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,446 3,644 (5.4 ) 3.1 (8.5 ) International 10,112 9,983 1.3 7.7 (6.4 ) Worldwide $ 20,894 19,840 5.3 % 8.5 (3.2 ) (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 11,657 10,510 10.9 % 10.9 - Europe 5,131 5,355 (4.2 ) (5.2 ) 1.0 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,136 1,027 10.7 16.8 (6.2 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,595 3,323 8.2 14.3 (6.1 ) International 9,862 9,705 1.6 3.8 (2.2 ) Worldwide $ 21,519 20,215 6.5 % 7.5 (1.0 ) (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SIX MONTHS Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 22,439 20,367 10.2 % 10.2 - Europe 10,721 10,696 0.2 2.1 (1.9 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 2,212 2,025 9.3 16.2 (6.9 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 7,041 6,967 1.1 8.5 (7.4 ) International 19,974 19,688 1.5 5.8 (4.3 ) Worldwide $ 42,413 40,055 5.9 % 8.0 (2.1 )

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 9,857 9,500 3.8 % 3.8 - Europe 5,341 4,727 13.0 21.2 (8.2 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 998 968 3.0 4.2 (1.2 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,644 3,485 4.6 8.3 (3.7 ) International 9,983 9,180 8.7 14.5 (5.8 ) Worldwide $ 19,840 18,680 6.2 % 9.1 (2.9 ) (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 10,510 10,168 3.4 % 3.4 - Europe 5,355 4,936 8.5 22.1 (13.6 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,027 933 10.2 13.2 (3.0 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,323 3,421 (2.9 ) 6.2 (9.1 ) International 9,705 9,290 4.5 15.4 (10.9 ) Worldwide $ 20,215 19,458 3.9 % 9.1 (5.2 ) (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 10,794 10,338 4.4 % 4.4 - Europe 4,844 4,833 0.2 16.1 (15.9 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,059 1,019 3.9 9.1 (5.2 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,299 3,336 (1.1 ) 11.4 (12.5 ) International 9,202 9,188 0.1 13.6 (13.5 ) Worldwide $ 19,996 19,526 2.4 % 8.7 (6.3 ) (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 10,820 10,634 1.7 % 1.7 - Europe 5,124 6,099 (16.0 ) (6.3 ) (9.7 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,024 1,007 1.7 8.3 (6.6 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 2,971 3,336 (10.9 ) 3.0 (13.9 ) International 9,119 10,442 (12.7 ) (1.9 ) (10.8 ) Worldwide $ 19,939 21,076 (5.4 ) % (0.1 ) (5.3 ) (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) TWELVE MONTHS Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 41,981 40,640 3.3 % 3.3 - Europe 20,664 20,595 0.3 12.1 (11.8 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 4,108 3,927 4.6 8.7 (4.1 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 13,237 13,578 (2.5 ) 7.2 (9.7 ) International 38,009 38,100 (0.2 ) 10.0 (10.2 ) Worldwide $ 79,990 78,740 1.6 % 6.5 (4.9 )

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) 2023 Q1 Q2 SIX MONTHS Percent Percent Percent Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Sales to customers $ 20,894 100.0 $ 21,519 100.0 $ 42,413 100.0 Cost of products sold 6,687 32.0 6,462 30.0 13,149 31.0 Gross Profit 14,207 68.0 15,057 70.0 29,264 69.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 4,906 23.5 5,396 25.1 10,302 24.3 Research and development expense 3,455 16.6 3,703 17.2 7,158 16.9 In-process research and development Impairments 49 0.2 - - 49 0.1 Interest income (198 ) (0.9 ) (326 ) (1.5 ) (524 ) (1.2 ) Interest expense, net of portion capitalized 212 1.0 217 1.0 429 1.0 Other (income) expense, net 6,940 33.2 (384 ) (1.8 ) 6,556 15.5 Restructuring 130 0.6 145 0.7 275 0.6 Earnings/(loss) before provision for taxes on income (1,287 ) (6.2 ) 6,306 29.3 5,019 11.8 Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income (796 ) (3.9 ) 930 4.3 134 0.3 Net earnings/(loss) from Continuing Operations $ (491 ) (2.3 ) $ 5,376 25.0 $ 4,885 11.5 Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 423 (232 ) 191 Net earnings/(loss) $ (68 ) $ 5,144 $ 5,076 Net Earnings (loss) per Share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ (0.19 ) $ 2.05 $ 1.86 Net Earnings (loss) per Share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ 0.16 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.07 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,605.5 * 2,625.7 2,630.7 *Basic Shares used as in an overall loss position Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 61.8 % 14.7 % 2.7 % Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from continuing operations $ 7,536 36.1 $ 8,005 37.2 $ 15,541 36.6 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 6,340 30.3 $ 6,730 31.3 $ 13,070 30.8 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from continuing operations $ 2.41 $ 2.56 $ 4.97 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,634.3 2,625.7 2,630.7 Effective tax rate from continuing operations 15.9 % 15.9 % 15.9 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) 2022 Q1 Q2 SIX MONTHS Q3 Q4 FULL YEAR Percent Percent Percent Percent Percent Percent Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Amount to Sales Sales to customers $ 19,840 100.0 $ 20,215 100.0 $ 40,055 100.0 $ 19,996 100.0 $ 19,939 100.0 $ 79,990 100.0 Cost of products sold 6,018 30.3 6,322 31.3 12,340 30.8 6,172 30.9 6,084 30.5 24,596 30.7 Gross Profit 13,822 69.7 13,893 68.7 27,715 69.2 13,824 69.1 13,855 69.5 55,394 69.3 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 4,812 24.3 5,120 25.3 9,932 24.8 4,975 24.9 5,339 26.8 20,246 25.3 Research and development expense 3,355 16.9 3,585 17.7 6,940 17.3 3,485 17.4 3,710 18.6 14,135 17.7 In-process research and development Impairments 610 3.1 - - 610 1.5 - - 173 0.8 783 1.0 Interest income (22 ) (0.1 ) (64 ) (0.3 ) (86 ) (0.2 ) (150 ) (0.8 ) (254 ) (1.3 ) (490 ) (0.6 ) Interest expense, net of portion capitalized 10 0.1 38 0.2 48 0.1 51 0.3 177 0.9 276 0.3 Other (income) expense, net (210 ) (1.1 ) (1 ) 0.0 (211 ) (0.5 ) 226 1.1 795 4.0 810 1.0 Restructuring 64 0.3 71 0.4 135 0.4 65 0.3 75 0.4 275 0.4 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,203 26.2 5,144 25.4 10,347 25.8 5,172 25.9 3,840 19.3 19,359 24.2 Provision for taxes on income 632 3.2 882 4.3 1,514 3.7 862 4.3 613 3.1 2,989 3.7 Net earnings from Continuing Operations 4,571 23.0 $ 4,262 21.1 $ 8,833 22.1 $ 4,310 21.6 $ 3,227 16.2 $ 16,370 20.5 Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 578 552 1,130 148 293 1,571 Net earnings $ 5,149 $ 4,814 $ 9,963 $ 4,458 $ 3,520 $ 17,941 Net Earnings per Share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 1.71 $ 1.60 $ 3.31 $ 1.62 $ 1.22 $ 6.14 Net Earnings per Share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.59 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,666.5 2,667.9 2,669.2 2,661.3 2,650.1 2,663.9 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 12.1 % 17.1 % 14.6 % 16.7 % 16.0 % 15.4 % Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from continuing operations $ 7,349 37.0 $ 7,082 35.0 $ 14,431 36.0 $ 7,060 35.3 $ 6,482 32.5 $ 27,973 35.0 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 6,388 32.2 $ 6,038 29.9 $ 12,426 31.0 $ 5,938 29.7 $ 5,432 27.2 $ 23,796 29.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from continuing operations $ 2.40 $ 2.26 $ 4.66 $ 2.23 $ 2.05 $ 8.93 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,666.5 2,667.9 2,669.2 2,661.3 2,650.1 2,663.9 Effective tax rate from continuing operations 13.1 % 14.7 % 13.9 % 15.9 % 16.2 % 14.9 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) Q1 Q2 SIX MONTHS Net Earnings/(loss) from Continuing Operations, after tax - as reported ($491) $5,376 $4,885 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,122 1,130 2,252 Litigation related 6,900 137 7,037 IPR&D impairments 49 0 49 Restructuring related 130 145 275 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 42 38 80 (Gains)/losses on securities 72 (1) 71 Medical Device Regulation 64 85 149 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 444 165 609 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments (1,980) (307) (2,287) Consumer Health separation tax related costs 11 (17) (6) Tax legislation and other tax related (23) (21) (44) Adjusted Net Earnings from continuing operations, after tax $6,340 $6,730 $13,070 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,634.3 2,625.7 2,630.7 Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations (Diluted) $2.41 $2.56 $4.97

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2022 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FULL YEAR Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax - as reported $4,571 $4,262 $4,310 $3,227 $16,370 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,014 995 958 977 3,944 Litigation related 0 385 219 262 866 IPR&D impairments 610 0 0 173 783 Restructuring related 58 103 92 119 372 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 0 0 0 196 196 (Gains)/losses on securities 411 109 164 6 690 Medical Device Regulation 60 70 78 88 296 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 0 276 377 821 1,474 Other (7) 0 0 0 (7) Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments (346) (242) (312) (394) (1,294) Consumer Health separation tax related costs 96 2 (36) 4 66 Tax legislation and other tax related (79) 78 88 (47) 40 Adjusted Net Earnings from continuing operations, after tax $6,388 $6,038 $5,938 $5,432 $23,796 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,666.5 2,667.9 2,661.3 2,650.1 2,663.9 Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations (Diluted) $2.40 $2.26 $2.23 $2.05 $8.93

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Total Enterprise Q1 Q2 SIX MONTHS WW As Reported 5.3% 6.5% 5.9% U.S. 9.4% 10.9% 10.2% International 1.3% 1.6% 1.5% WW Currency (3.2) (1.0) (2.1) U.S. - - - International (6.4) (2.2) (4.3) WW Operational 8.5% 7.5% 8.0% U.S. 9.4% 10.9% 10.2% International 7.7% 3.8% 5.8% Abiomed (1.6) (1.6) (1.6) U.S. (2.7) (2.6) (2.6) International (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.1 0.0 U.S. 0.0 0.0 0.0 International 0.1 0.2 0.2 WW Adjusted Operational 6.9% 6.0% 6.4% U.S. 6.7% 8.3% 7.6% International 7.2% 3.4% 5.4%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL Total Enterprise Q1 Q2 SIX MONTHS Q3 NINE MONTHS Q4 TWELVE MONTHS WW As Reported 6.2% 3.9% 5.0% 2.4% 4.1% (5.4)% 1.6% U.S. 3.8% 3.4% 3.6% 4.4% 3.8% 1.7% 3.3% International 8.7% 4.5% 6.6% 0.1% 4.5% (12.7)% (0.2)% WW Currency (2.9) (5.2) (4.1) (6.3) (4.8) (5.3) (4.9) U.S. - - - - - - - International (5.8) (10.9) (8.4) (13.5) (10.0) (10.8) (10.2) WW Operational 9.1% 9.1% 9.1% 8.7% 8.9% (0.1)% 6.5% U.S. 3.8% 3.4% 3.6% 4.4% 3.8% 1.7% 3.3% International 14.5% 15.4% 15.0% 13.6% 14.5% (1.9)% 10.0% Abiomed (0.1) U.S. (0.3) International 0.0 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 U.S. 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 International 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 9.1% 9.2% 9.2% 8.8% 9.0% (0.1)% 6.5% U.S. 3.8% 3.5% 3.6% 4.5% 3.8% 1.5% 3.3% International 14.5% 15.5% 15.1% 13.7% 14.6% (1.8)% 10.1% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q1 2023 - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 4,402 1,409 (7,098) (1,287) % to Sales 32.8% 18.8% -34.0% -6.2% Intangible asset amortization expense 739 383 - 1,122 In-process research and development Impairments - 49 - 49 Litigation Related - - 6,900 6,900 Loss/(gain) on securities 38 34 - 72 Restructuring related 130 - - 130 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related - 42 - 42 Medical Device Regulation - 64 - 64 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 444 - - 444 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 5,753 1,981 (198) 7,536 % to Sales 42.9% 26.5% -0.9% 36.1%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q2 2023 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 4,812 1,671 (177) 6,306 % to Sales 35.0% 21.5% -0.8% 29.3% Intangible asset amortization expense 748 382 - 1,130 In-process research and development Impairments - - - - Litigation Related (93) 60 170 137 Loss/(gain) on securities 38 (39) - (1) Restructuring related 145 - - 145 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related - 38 - 38 Medical Device Regulation - 85 - 85 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 165 - - 165 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 5,815 2,197 (7) 8,005 % to Sales 42.3% 28.2% 0.0% 37.2% Q2 2023 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 9,214 3,080 (7,275) 5,019 % to Sales 33.9% 20.2% -17.2% 11.8% Intangible asset amortization expense 1,487 765 - 2,252 In-process research and development Impairments - 49 - 49 Litigation Related (93) 60 7,070 7,037 Loss/(gain) on securities 76 (5) - 71 Restructuring related 275 - - 275 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related - 80 - 80 Medical Device Regulation - 149 - 149 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 609 - - 609 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 11,568 4,178 (205) 15,541 % to Sales 42.6% 27.4% -0.5% 36.6%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q1 2022 - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 3,873 1,441 (111) 5,203 % to Sales 30.1% 20.7% -0.6% 26.2% Intangible asset amortization expense 760 254 - 1,014 In-process research and development Impairments 610 - - 610 Loss/(gain) on securities 394 17 - 411 Restructuring related (14) 72 - 58 Medical Device Regulation - 60 - 60 Other - - (7) (7) Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 5,623 1,844 (118) 7,349 % to Sales 43.7% 26.5% -0.6% 37.0%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q2 2022 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 4,365 1,110 (331) 5,144 % to Sales 32.8% 16.1% -1.6% 25.4% Intangible asset amortization expense 736 259 - 995 Litigation Related 21 264 100 385 Loss/(gain) on securities 102 7 - 109 Restructuring related 23 80 - 103 Medical Device Regulation - 70 - 70 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 276 - - 276 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 5,523 1,790 (231) 7,082 % to Sales 41.5% 25.9% -1.1% 35.0% Q2 2022 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 8,238 2,551 (442) 10,347 % to Sales 31.5% 18.4% -1.1% 25.8% Intangible asset amortization expense 1,496 513 - 2,009 In-process research and development Impairments 610 - - 610 Litigation Related 21 264 100 385 Loss/(gain) on securities 496 24 - 520 Restructuring related 9 152 - 161 Medical Device Regulation - 130 - 130 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 276 - - 276 Other - - (7) (7) Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 11,146 3,634 (349) 14,431 % to Sales 42.6% 26.2% -0.9% 36.0%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q3 2022 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 4,186 1,090 (104) 5,172 % to Sales 31.7% 16.1% -0.5% 25.9% Intangible asset amortization expense 698 260 - 958 Litigation Related 7 212 - 219 Loss/(gain) on securities 177 (13) - 164 Restructuring related 23 69 - 92 Medical Device Regulation - 78 - 78 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 377 - - 377 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 5,468 1,696 (104) 7,060 % to Sales 41.4% 25.0% -0.5% 35.3% Q3 2022 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 12,424 3,641 (546) 15,519 % to Sales 31.5% 17.6% -0.9% 25.8% Intangible asset amortization expense 2,194 773 - 2,967 In-process research and development Impairments 610 - - 610 Litigation Related 28 476 100 604 Loss/(gain) on securities 673 11 - 684 Restructuring related 32 221 - 253 Medical Device Regulation - 208 - 208 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 653 - - 653 Other - - (7) (7) Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 16,614 5,330 (453) 21,491 % to Sales 42.2% 25.8% -0.8% 35.8%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q4 2022 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 3,223 806 (189) 3,840 % to Sales 24.5% 11.9% -0.9% 19.3% Intangible asset amortization expense 717 260 - 977 In-process research and development Impairments 173 - - 173 Litigation Related 76 136 50 262 Loss/(gain) on securities 23 (17) - 6 Restructuring related 31 88 - 119 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (104) 300 - 196 Medical Device Regulation - 88 - 88 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 821 - - 821 Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 4,960 1,661 (139) 6,482 % to Sales 37.7% 24.5% -0.7% 32.5% Q4 2022 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations Dollars in Millions Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 15,647 4,447 (735) 19,359 % to Sales 29.8% 16.2% -0.9% 24.2% Intangible asset amortization expense 2,911 1,033 - 3,944 In-process research and development Impairments 783 - - 783 Litigation Related 104 612 150 866 Loss/(gain) on securities 696 (6) - 690 Restructuring related 63 309 - 372 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (104) 300 - 196 Medical Device Regulation - 296 - 296 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1,474 - - 1,474 Other - - (7) (7) Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations $ 21,574 6,991 (592) 27,973 % to Sales 41.0% 25.5% -0.7% 35.0%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ in Millions Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Quarter to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related First Quarter

April 2, 2023

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation

related Restructuring

related Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related Medical Device

Regulation First Quarter

April 2, 2023

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 6,687 (1,118 ) - (23 ) (206 ) 5,340 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 4,906 (7 ) 4,899 Research and development expense 3,455 (16 ) (34 ) (16 ) 3,389 Other (Income) / Expense 6,940 (4 ) (6,900 ) - (26 ) (72 ) (222 ) (284 ) In-process research and development Impairments 49 (49 ) - Interest (Income) / Expense 14 14 Restructuring 130 (130 ) - Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income (796 ) 177 1,622 11 32 5 16 12 105 (11 ) 23 1,196 Net Earnings/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (491 ) 945 5,278 38 98 37 56 52 339 11 (23 ) 6,340 Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Quarter to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related Second Quarter

July 2, 2023

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation

related Restructuring

related Medical Device

Regulation Second Quarter

July 2, 2023

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 6,462 (1,130 ) - (34 ) 38 - - 5,336 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 5,396 (8 ) 5,388 Research and development expense 3,703 - (44 ) (46 ) 3,613 Other (Income) / Expense (384 ) - (137 ) - (38 ) 1 (156 ) - (714 ) In-process research and development Impairments - - - Interest (Income)/Expense (109 ) (109 ) Restructuring 145 (145 ) - Provision for taxes on income 930 177 29 - 37 12 (1 ) 15 38 17 21 1,275 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 5,376 953 108 - 108 26 - 71 126 (17 ) (21 ) 6,730 Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Year to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related Six Months

July 2, 2023

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation

related Restructuring

related Medical Device

Regulation Six Months

July 2, 2023

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 13,149 (2,248 ) - (57 ) (168 ) 10,676 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 10,302 (15 ) 10,287 Research and development expense 7,158 (16 ) (78 ) (62 ) 7,002 Other (Income) / Expense 6,556 (4 ) (7,037 ) - (64 ) (71 ) (378 ) - (998 ) In-process research and development Impairments 49 (49 ) - - - Interest (Income)/Expense (95 ) (95 ) Restructuring 275 (275 ) - Provision for taxes on income 134 354 1,651 11 69 17 15 27 143 6 44 2,471 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,885 1,898 5,386 38 206 63 56 123 465 (6 ) (44 ) 13,070

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ in Millions Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Quarter to Date In-process

research and

development

impairments (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related First Quarter

April 3, 2022

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation related Restructuring

related Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related Medical Device

Regulation Other First Quarter

April 3, 2022

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 6,018 (1,014 ) (14 ) (22 ) 4,968 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 4,812 (6 ) 4,806 Research and development expense 3,355 (32 ) 3,323 Other (Income) / Expense (210 ) - - 20 - (411 ) - 7 (594 ) In-process research and development Impairments 610 (610 ) - Restructuring 64 (64 ) - Provision for taxes on income 632 148 (53 ) 138 8 - 96 11 - (96 ) 79 (2 ) 961 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,571 866 53 472 50 - 315 49 - 96 (79 ) (5 ) 6,388 Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Quarter to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related Second Quarter

July 3, 2022

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation related Restructuring

related Medical Device

Regulation Other Second Quarter July 3, 2022

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 6,322 (995 ) (14 ) (25 ) (194 ) - - - 5,094 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 5,120 (6 ) 5,114 Research and development expense 3,585 - (39 ) (110 ) 3,436 Other (Income) / Expense (1 ) - (385 ) (18 ) - (109 ) 28 - - (485 ) In-process research and development Impairments - - - Restructuring 71 (71 ) - Provision for taxes on income 882 148 (29 ) - 20 - 25 13 65 (2 ) (78 ) - 1,044 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,262 847 414 - 83 - 84 57 211 2 78 - 6,038 Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Quarter to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related Third Quarter

Oct 2, 2022

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation related Restructuring

related Medical Device

Regulation Other Third Quarter

Oct 2, 2022

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 6,172 (958 ) (9 ) (29 ) (102 ) - - - 5,074 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 4,975 (7 ) 4,968 Research and development expense 3,485 - (42 ) (80 ) 3,363 Other (Income) / Expense 226 - (219 ) (18 ) - (164 ) (195 ) - - (370 ) In-process research and development Impairments - - - Restructuring 65 (65 ) - Provision for taxes on income 862 146 (7 ) - 19 - 43 15 96 36 (88 ) - 1,122 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,310 812 226 - 73 - 121 63 281 (36 ) 88 - 5,938 Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Quarter to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture

related (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Tax legislation and

other tax related Fourth Quarter

Jan 1, 2023

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation related Restructuring

related Medical Device

Regulation Other Fourth Quarter Jan 1, 2023

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 6,084 (977 ) (25 ) (33 ) (160 ) - - - 4,889 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 5,339 (9 ) - 5,330 Research and development expense 3,710 - (46 ) (114 ) 3,550 Other (Income) / Expense 795 - (262 ) (19 ) (196 ) (6 ) (547 ) - - (235 ) In-process research and development Impairments 173 (173 ) - Restructuring 75 (75 ) - Provision for taxes on income 613 148 (36 ) 40 19 5 2 17 199 (4 ) 47 - 1,050 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 3,227 829 298 133 100 191 4 71 622 4 (47 ) - 5,432 Year to Date In-process

research and

development

Impairments Acquisition,

integration and

divestiture related (Loss)/gain on

securities COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Tax legislation and

other tax related Twelve Months

Jan 1, 2023

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation related Restructuring

related Medical Device

Regulation Other Twelve Months Jan 1, 2023

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 24,596 (3,944 ) (62 ) (109 ) (456 ) 20,025 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 20,246 (28 ) 20,218 Research and development expense 14,135 - (159 ) (304 ) 13,672 Other (Income) / Expense 810 - (866 ) (35 ) (196 ) (690 ) (714 ) - 7 (1,684 ) In-process research and development Impairments 783 (783 ) - - - Restructuring 275 (275 ) - Provision for taxes on income 2,989 590 (125 ) 178 66 5 166 56 360 (66 ) (40 ) (2 ) 4,177 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 16,370 3,354 991 605 306 191 524 240 1,114 66 40 (5 ) 23,796

