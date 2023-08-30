NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ("the Company") today announced updates to its financials and 2023 guidance which reflect its operations as a company focused on transformational innovation in Pharmaceutical and MedTech. The Company has published a recorded webinar for investors to provide additional context behind the updated financials and 2023 guidance found in this release, which may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at webcasts & presentations.
"The completion of this transaction uniquely positions Johnson & Johnson as a Pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud of the focus and dedication of our employees worldwide to achieve this milestone, which we are confident will unlock near- and long-term value for all of our stakeholders."
As previously announced, the Company recently completed an exchange offer to finalize the separation of Kenvue Inc., formerly Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health business. As a result of the completion of the exchange offer, Johnson & Johnson will now present its Consumer Health business financial results as discontinued operations, including a gain of approximately $20 billion in the third quarter of 2023.
Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below have been recast to reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
SIX MONTHS
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Reported Sales
$42,413
$40,055
5.9%
Net Earnings
$4,885
$8,833
(44.7)%
EPS (diluted)
$1.86
$3.31
(43.8)%
SIX MONTHS
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
8.0%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
6.4%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$13,070
$12,426
5.2%
Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4
$4.97
$4.66
6.7%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: Values may have been rounded
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
SIX MONTHS
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$22,439
$20,367
10.2%
10.2
-
7.6
International
19,974
19,688
1.5
5.8
(4.3)
5.4
Worldwide
$42,413
$40,055
5.9%
8.0
(2.1)
6.4
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
SIX MONTHS
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Pharmaceutical
27,144
26,186
3.7
5.5
(1.8)
5.6
MedTech
15,269
13,869
10.1
12.8
(2.7)
8.1
Worldwide
$42,413
$40,055
5.9%
8.0
(2.1)
6.4
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
UPDATED FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS; Shares in Millions)
August 2023
July 2023
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
6.2% - 7.2% / 6.7%
6.0% - 7.0% / 6.5%
Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point
$83.6B - $84.4B / $84.0B
7.5% - 8.5% / 8.0%
$99.3B - $100.3B / $99.8B
7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5%
Reported Sales3,5 / Mid-point
$83.2B - $84.0B / $83.6B
7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5%
$98.8B - $99.8B / $99.3B
6.5% - 7.5% / 7.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point
$9.90 - $10.00 / $9.95
11.0% - 12.0% / 11.5%
$10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65
4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
$10.00 - $10.10 / $10.05
12.0% - 13.0% / 12.5%
$10.70 - $10.80 / $10.75
5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0%
Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)
~2,557.28
2,630.77
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2023 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)
4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
6 The July 2023 financial measures that were previously communicated reflect amounts before the separation of Kenvue and therefore include the Consumer Health results
7 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) as reported on Q2 2023 Form 10-Q
8 Full Year 2023 Projected Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted) only reflects impact from the Kenvue exchange offer
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Following completion of the Kenvue exchange offer, the Company has reduced its outstanding share count by the approximately 191 million shares of common stock accepted in the exchange offer.
The weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of the August 2023 Guidance for Adjusted Diluted EPS reflects the net reduction of approximately 73.5 million shares of Johnson & Johnson outstanding common stock as a result of the Kenvue exchange offer. Because this net reduction occurred on August 23, 2023, Johnson & Johnson will recognize only a partial-year benefit of $0.28 to its full-year 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS.
The Company generated $13.2 billion in cash proceeds as result of the Kenvue debt offering and initial public offering. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson maintains a 9.5% stake in Kenvue common stock, which provides the Company the opportunity to monetize the retained stake in a tax efficient manner in the next year, subject to a current 90-day lockup agreement. Johnson & Johnson is under no obligation to do so if market conditions are not supportive.
The Company will maintain its quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share.
WEBINAR INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson has published a recorded webinar for investors to provide additional context behind the updated financials and 2023 guidance found in this release. This webinar, along with supplemental information, may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at webcasts & presentations.
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the release and the Investors section of the Company's website at webcasts & presentations.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this release are available on the Company's website at webcasts & presentations. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FIRST QUARTER
|Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
10,782
9,857
9.4
%
9.4
-
|Europe
5,590
5,341
4.7
9.4
(4.7
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,076
998
7.8
15.5
(7.7
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,446
3,644
(5.4
)
3.1
(8.5
)
|International
10,112
9,983
1.3
7.7
(6.4
)
|Worldwide
$
20,894
19,840
5.3
%
8.5
(3.2
)
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
11,657
10,510
10.9
%
10.9
-
|Europe
5,131
5,355
(4.2
)
(5.2
)
1.0
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,136
1,027
10.7
16.8
(6.2
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,595
3,323
8.2
14.3
(6.1
)
|International
9,862
9,705
1.6
3.8
(2.2
)
|Worldwide
$
21,519
20,215
6.5
%
7.5
(1.0
)
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|SIX MONTHS
|Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
22,439
20,367
10.2
%
10.2
-
|Europe
10,721
10,696
0.2
2.1
(1.9
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
2,212
2,025
9.3
16.2
(6.9
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
7,041
6,967
1.1
8.5
(7.4
)
|International
19,974
19,688
1.5
5.8
(4.3
)
|Worldwide
$
42,413
40,055
5.9
%
8.0
(2.1
)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FIRST QUARTER
|Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
9,857
9,500
3.8
%
3.8
-
|Europe
5,341
4,727
13.0
21.2
(8.2
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
998
968
3.0
4.2
(1.2
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,644
3,485
4.6
8.3
(3.7
)
|International
9,983
9,180
8.7
14.5
(5.8
)
|Worldwide
$
19,840
18,680
6.2
%
9.1
(2.9
)
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
10,510
10,168
3.4
%
3.4
-
|Europe
5,355
4,936
8.5
22.1
(13.6
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,027
933
10.2
13.2
(3.0
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,323
3,421
(2.9
)
6.2
(9.1
)
|International
9,705
9,290
4.5
15.4
(10.9
)
|Worldwide
$
20,215
19,458
3.9
%
9.1
(5.2
)
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
10,794
10,338
4.4
%
4.4
-
|Europe
4,844
4,833
0.2
16.1
(15.9
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,059
1,019
3.9
9.1
(5.2
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,299
3,336
(1.1
)
11.4
(12.5
)
|International
9,202
9,188
0.1
13.6
(13.5
)
|Worldwide
$
19,996
19,526
2.4
%
8.7
(6.3
)
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
10,820
10,634
1.7
%
1.7
-
|Europe
5,124
6,099
(16.0
)
(6.3
)
(9.7
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,024
1,007
1.7
8.3
(6.6
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
2,971
3,336
(10.9
)
3.0
(13.9
)
|International
9,119
10,442
(12.7
)
(1.9
)
(10.8
)
|Worldwide
$
19,939
21,076
(5.4
)
%
(0.1
)
(5.3
)
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|TWELVE MONTHS
|Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
41,981
40,640
3.3
%
3.3
-
|Europe
20,664
20,595
0.3
12.1
(11.8
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
4,108
3,927
4.6
8.7
(4.1
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
13,237
13,578
(2.5
)
7.2
(9.7
)
|International
38,009
38,100
(0.2
)
10.0
(10.2
)
|Worldwide
$
79,990
78,740
1.6
%
6.5
(4.9
)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|SIX MONTHS
|Percent
|Percent
|Percent
Amount
|to Sales
Amount
|to Sales
|Amount
|to Sales
|Sales to customers
$
20,894
100.0
$
21,519
100.0
$
42,413
100.0
|Cost of products sold
6,687
32.0
6,462
30.0
13,149
31.0
|Gross Profit
14,207
68.0
15,057
70.0
29,264
69.0
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
4,906
23.5
5,396
25.1
10,302
24.3
|Research and development expense
3,455
16.6
3,703
17.2
7,158
16.9
|In-process research and development Impairments
49
0.2
-
-
49
0.1
|Interest income
(198
)
(0.9
)
(326
)
(1.5
)
(524
)
(1.2
)
|Interest expense, net of portion capitalized
212
1.0
217
1.0
429
1.0
|Other (income) expense, net
6,940
33.2
(384
)
(1.8
)
6,556
15.5
|Restructuring
130
0.6
145
0.7
275
0.6
|Earnings/(loss) before provision for taxes on income
(1,287
)
(6.2
)
6,306
29.3
5,019
11.8
|Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income
(796
)
(3.9
)
930
4.3
134
0.3
|Net earnings/(loss) from Continuing Operations
$
(491
)
(2.3
)
$
5,376
25.0
$
4,885
11.5
|Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
423
(232
)
191
|Net earnings/(loss)
$
(68
)
$
5,144
$
5,076
|Net Earnings (loss) per Share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
(0.19
)
$
2.05
$
1.86
|Net Earnings (loss) per Share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
0.16
$
(0.09
)
$
0.07
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,605.5
|*
2,625.7
2,630.7
|*Basic Shares used as in an overall loss position
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
61.8
%
14.7
%
2.7
%
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from continuing operations
$
7,536
36.1
$
8,005
37.2
$
15,541
36.6
|Net earnings from continuing operations
$
6,340
30.3
$
6,730
31.3
$
13,070
30.8
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from continuing operations
$
2.41
$
2.56
$
4.97
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,634.3
2,625.7
2,630.7
|Effective tax rate from continuing operations
15.9
%
15.9
%
15.9
%
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
2022
|Q1
|Q2
|SIX MONTHS
|Q3
|Q4
|FULL YEAR
Percent
Percent
Percent
Percent
|Percent
|Percent
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
Amount
|to Sales
|Amount
|to Sales
|Sales to customers
$
19,840
100.0
$
20,215
100.0
$
40,055
100.0
$
19,996
100.0
$
19,939
100.0
$
79,990
100.0
|Cost of products sold
6,018
30.3
6,322
31.3
12,340
30.8
6,172
30.9
6,084
30.5
24,596
30.7
|Gross Profit
13,822
69.7
13,893
68.7
27,715
69.2
13,824
69.1
13,855
69.5
55,394
69.3
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
4,812
24.3
5,120
25.3
9,932
24.8
4,975
24.9
5,339
26.8
20,246
25.3
|Research and development expense
3,355
16.9
3,585
17.7
6,940
17.3
3,485
17.4
3,710
18.6
14,135
17.7
|In-process research and development Impairments
610
3.1
-
-
610
1.5
-
-
173
0.8
783
1.0
|Interest income
(22
)
(0.1
)
(64
)
(0.3
)
(86
)
(0.2
)
(150
)
(0.8
)
(254
)
(1.3
)
(490
)
(0.6
)
|Interest expense, net of portion capitalized
10
0.1
38
0.2
48
0.1
51
0.3
177
0.9
276
0.3
|Other (income) expense, net
(210
)
(1.1
)
(1
)
0.0
(211
)
(0.5
)
226
1.1
795
4.0
810
1.0
|Restructuring
64
0.3
71
0.4
135
0.4
65
0.3
75
0.4
275
0.4
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
5,203
26.2
5,144
25.4
10,347
25.8
5,172
25.9
3,840
19.3
19,359
24.2
|Provision for taxes on income
632
3.2
882
4.3
1,514
3.7
862
4.3
613
3.1
2,989
3.7
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
4,571
23.0
$
4,262
21.1
$
8,833
22.1
$
4,310
21.6
$
3,227
16.2
$
16,370
20.5
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
578
552
1,130
148
293
1,571
|Net earnings
$
5,149
$
4,814
$
9,963
$
4,458
$
3,520
$
17,941
|Net Earnings per Share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.71
$
1.60
$
3.31
$
1.62
$
1.22
$
6.14
|Net Earnings per Share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.42
$
0.06
$
0.11
$
0.59
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,666.5
2,667.9
2,669.2
2,661.3
2,650.1
2,663.9
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
12.1
%
17.1
%
14.6
%
16.7
%
16.0
%
15.4
%
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from continuing operations
$
7,349
37.0
$
7,082
35.0
$
14,431
36.0
$
7,060
35.3
$
6,482
32.5
$
27,973
35.0
|Net earnings from continuing operations
$
6,388
32.2
$
6,038
29.9
$
12,426
31.0
$
5,938
29.7
$
5,432
27.2
$
23,796
29.7
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from continuing operations
$
2.40
$
2.26
$
4.66
$
2.23
$
2.05
$
8.93
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,666.5
2,667.9
2,669.2
2,661.3
2,650.1
2,663.9
|Effective tax rate from continuing operations
13.1
%
14.7
%
13.9
%
15.9
%
16.2
%
14.9
%
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2023
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
|Q1
|Q2
|SIX MONTHS
|Net Earnings/(loss) from Continuing Operations, after tax - as reported
($491)
$5,376
$4,885
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,122
1,130
2,252
|Litigation related
6,900
137
7,037
|IPR&D impairments
49
0
49
|Restructuring related
130
145
275
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
42
38
80
|(Gains)/losses on securities
72
(1)
71
|Medical Device Regulation
64
85
149
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
444
165
609
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments
(1,980)
(307)
(2,287)
|Consumer Health separation tax related costs
11
(17)
(6)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
(23)
(21)
(44)
|Adjusted Net Earnings from continuing operations, after tax
$6,340
$6,730
$13,070
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,634.3
2,625.7
2,630.7
|Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations (Diluted)
$2.41
$2.56
$4.97
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2022
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FULL YEAR
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax - as reported
$4,571
$4,262
$4,310
$3,227
$16,370
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,014
995
958
977
3,944
|Litigation related
0
385
219
262
866
|IPR&D impairments
610
0
0
173
783
|Restructuring related
58
103
92
119
372
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
0
0
0
196
196
|(Gains)/losses on securities
411
109
164
6
690
|Medical Device Regulation
60
70
78
88
296
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
0
276
377
821
1,474
|Other
(7)
0
0
0
(7)
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments
(346)
(242)
(312)
(394)
(1,294)
|Consumer Health separation tax related costs
96
2
(36)
4
66
|Tax legislation and other tax related
(79)
78
88
(47)
40
|Adjusted Net Earnings from continuing operations, after tax
$6,388
$6,038
$5,938
$5,432
$23,796
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,666.5
2,667.9
2,661.3
2,650.1
2,663.9
|Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations (Diluted)
$2.40
$2.26
$2.23
$2.05
$8.93
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Total Enterprise
|Q1
|Q2
|SIX MONTHS
|WW As Reported
5.3%
6.5%
5.9%
|U.S.
9.4%
10.9%
10.2%
|International
1.3%
1.6%
1.5%
|WW Currency
(3.2)
(1.0)
(2.1)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(6.4)
(2.2)
(4.3)
|WW Operational
8.5%
7.5%
8.0%
|U.S.
9.4%
10.9%
10.2%
|International
7.7%
3.8%
5.8%
|Abiomed
(1.6)
(1.6)
(1.6)
|U.S.
(2.7)
(2.6)
(2.6)
|International
(0.6)
(0.6)
(0.6)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.1
0.0
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
0.0
|International
0.1
0.2
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational
6.9%
6.0%
6.4%
|U.S.
6.7%
8.3%
7.6%
|International
7.2%
3.4%
5.4%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL
|Total Enterprise
Q1
Q2
SIX MONTHS
Q3
NINE MONTHS
Q4
TWELVE MONTHS
|WW As Reported
6.2%
3.9%
5.0%
2.4%
4.1%
(5.4)%
1.6%
|U.S.
3.8%
3.4%
3.6%
4.4%
3.8%
1.7%
3.3%
|International
8.7%
4.5%
6.6%
0.1%
4.5%
(12.7)%
(0.2)%
|WW Currency
(2.9)
(5.2)
(4.1)
(6.3)
(4.8)
(5.3)
(4.9)
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|International
(5.8)
(10.9)
(8.4)
(13.5)
(10.0)
(10.8)
(10.2)
|WW Operational
9.1%
9.1%
9.1%
8.7%
8.9%
(0.1)%
6.5%
|U.S.
3.8%
3.4%
3.6%
4.4%
3.8%
1.7%
3.3%
|International
14.5%
15.4%
15.0%
13.6%
14.5%
(1.9)%
10.0%
|Abiomed
(0.1)
|U.S.
(0.3)
|International
0.0
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.0
|U.S.
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
|International
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational
9.1%
9.2%
9.2%
8.8%
9.0%
(0.1)%
6.5%
|U.S.
3.8%
3.5%
3.6%
4.5%
3.8%
1.5%
3.3%
|International
14.5%
15.5%
15.1%
13.7%
14.6%
(1.8)%
10.1%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q1 2023 - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
4,402
1,409
(7,098)
(1,287)
|% to Sales
32.8%
18.8%
-34.0%
-6.2%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
739
383
-
1,122
|In-process research and development Impairments
-
49
-
49
|Litigation Related
-
-
6,900
6,900
|Loss/(gain) on securities
38
34
-
72
|Restructuring related
130
-
-
130
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
42
-
42
|Medical Device Regulation
-
64
-
64
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
444
-
-
444
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
5,753
1,981
(198)
7,536
|% to Sales
42.9%
26.5%
-0.9%
36.1%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q2 2023 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
4,812
1,671
(177)
6,306
|% to Sales
35.0%
21.5%
-0.8%
29.3%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
748
382
-
1,130
|In-process research and development Impairments
-
-
-
-
|Litigation Related
(93)
60
170
137
|Loss/(gain) on securities
38
(39)
-
(1)
|Restructuring related
145
-
-
145
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
38
-
38
|Medical Device Regulation
-
85
-
85
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
165
-
-
165
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
5,815
2,197
(7)
8,005
|% to Sales
42.3%
28.2%
0.0%
37.2%
|Q2 2023 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
9,214
3,080
(7,275)
5,019
|% to Sales
33.9%
20.2%
-17.2%
11.8%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
1,487
765
-
2,252
|In-process research and development Impairments
-
49
-
49
|Litigation Related
(93)
60
7,070
7,037
|Loss/(gain) on securities
76
(5)
-
71
|Restructuring related
275
-
-
275
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
80
-
80
|Medical Device Regulation
-
149
-
149
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
609
-
-
609
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
11,568
4,178
(205)
15,541
|% to Sales
42.6%
27.4%
-0.5%
36.6%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q1 2022 - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
3,873
1,441
(111)
5,203
|% to Sales
30.1%
20.7%
-0.6%
26.2%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
760
254
-
1,014
|In-process research and development Impairments
610
-
-
610
|Loss/(gain) on securities
394
17
-
411
|Restructuring related
(14)
72
-
58
|Medical Device Regulation
-
60
-
60
|Other
-
-
(7)
(7)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
5,623
1,844
(118)
7,349
|% to Sales
43.7%
26.5%
-0.6%
37.0%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q2 2022 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
4,365
1,110
(331)
5,144
|% to Sales
32.8%
16.1%
-1.6%
25.4%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
736
259
-
995
|Litigation Related
21
264
100
385
|Loss/(gain) on securities
102
7
-
109
|Restructuring related
23
80
-
103
|Medical Device Regulation
-
70
-
70
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
276
-
-
276
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
5,523
1,790
(231)
7,082
|% to Sales
41.5%
25.9%
-1.1%
35.0%
|Q2 2022 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
8,238
2,551
(442)
10,347
|% to Sales
31.5%
18.4%
-1.1%
25.8%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
1,496
513
-
2,009
|In-process research and development Impairments
610
-
-
610
|Litigation Related
21
264
100
385
|Loss/(gain) on securities
496
24
-
520
|Restructuring related
9
152
-
161
|Medical Device Regulation
-
130
-
130
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
276
-
-
276
|Other
-
-
(7)
(7)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
11,146
3,634
(349)
14,431
|% to Sales
42.6%
26.2%
-0.9%
36.0%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q3 2022 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
4,186
1,090
(104)
5,172
|% to Sales
31.7%
16.1%
-0.5%
25.9%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
698
260
-
958
|Litigation Related
7
212
-
219
|Loss/(gain) on securities
177
(13)
-
164
|Restructuring related
23
69
-
92
|Medical Device Regulation
-
78
-
78
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
377
-
-
377
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
5,468
1,696
(104)
7,060
|% to Sales
41.4%
25.0%
-0.5%
35.3%
|Q3 2022 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
12,424
3,641
(546)
15,519
|% to Sales
31.5%
17.6%
-0.9%
25.8%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
2,194
773
-
2,967
|In-process research and development Impairments
610
-
-
610
|Litigation Related
28
476
100
604
|Loss/(gain) on securities
673
11
-
684
|Restructuring related
32
221
-
253
|Medical Device Regulation
-
208
-
208
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
653
-
-
653
|Other
-
-
(7)
(7)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
16,614
5,330
(453)
21,491
|% to Sales
42.2%
25.8%
-0.8%
35.8%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q4 2022 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
3,223
806
(189)
3,840
|% to Sales
24.5%
11.9%
-0.9%
19.3%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
717
260
-
977
|In-process research and development Impairments
173
-
-
173
|Litigation Related
76
136
50
262
|Loss/(gain) on securities
23
(17)
-
6
|Restructuring related
31
88
-
119
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
(104)
300
-
196
|Medical Device Regulation
-
88
-
88
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
821
-
-
821
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
4,960
1,661
(139)
6,482
|% to Sales
37.7%
24.5%
-0.7%
32.5%
|Q4 2022 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|Dollars in Millions
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Unallocated
|Worldwide Total
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
15,647
4,447
(735)
19,359
|% to Sales
29.8%
16.2%
-0.9%
24.2%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
2,911
1,033
-
3,944
|In-process research and development Impairments
783
-
-
783
|Litigation Related
104
612
150
866
|Loss/(gain) on securities
696
(6)
-
690
|Restructuring related
63
309
-
372
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
(104)
300
-
196
|Medical Device Regulation
-
296
-
296
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
1,474
-
-
1,474
|Other
-
-
(7)
(7)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment from Continuing Operations
|$
21,574
6,991
(592)
27,973
|% to Sales
41.0%
25.5%
-0.7%
35.0%
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|$ in Millions
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|First Quarter
April 2, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation
related
|Restructuring
related
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|First Quarter
April 2, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,687
(1,118
)
-
(23
)
(206
)
5,340
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
4,906
(7
)
4,899
|Research and development expense
3,455
(16
)
(34
)
(16
)
3,389
|Other (Income) / Expense
6,940
(4
)
(6,900
)
-
(26
)
(72
)
(222
)
(284
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
49
(49
)
-
|Interest (Income) / Expense
14
14
|Restructuring
130
(130
)
-
|Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income
(796
)
177
1,622
11
32
5
16
12
105
(11
)
23
1,196
|Net Earnings/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
(491
)
945
5,278
38
98
37
56
52
339
11
(23
)
6,340
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Second Quarter
July 2, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation
related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Second Quarter
July 2, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,462
(1,130
)
-
(34
)
38
-
-
5,336
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
5,396
(8
)
5,388
|Research and development expense
3,703
-
(44
)
(46
)
3,613
|Other (Income) / Expense
(384
)
-
(137
)
-
(38
)
1
(156
)
-
(714
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
-
-
-
|Interest (Income)/Expense
(109
)
(109
)
|Restructuring
145
(145
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
930
177
29
-
37
12
(1
)
15
38
17
21
1,275
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
5,376
953
108
-
108
26
-
71
126
(17
)
(21
)
6,730
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Year to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Six Months
July 2, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation
related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Six Months
July 2, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
13,149
(2,248
)
-
(57
)
(168
)
10,676
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
10,302
(15
)
10,287
|Research and development expense
7,158
(16
)
(78
)
(62
)
7,002
|Other (Income) / Expense
6,556
(4
)
(7,037
)
-
(64
)
(71
)
(378
)
-
(998
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
49
(49
)
-
-
-
|Interest (Income)/Expense
(95
)
(95
)
|Restructuring
275
(275
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
134
354
1,651
11
69
17
15
27
143
6
44
2,471
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
4,885
1,898
5,386
38
206
63
56
123
465
(6
)
(44
)
13,070
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|$ in Millions
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
impairments
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|First Quarter
April 3, 2022
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|First Quarter
April 3, 2022
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,018
(1,014
)
(14
)
(22
)
4,968
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
4,812
(6
)
4,806
|Research and development expense
3,355
(32
)
3,323
|Other (Income) / Expense
(210
)
-
-
20
-
(411
)
-
7
(594
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
610
(610
)
-
|Restructuring
64
(64
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
632
148
(53
)
138
8
-
96
11
-
(96
)
79
(2
)
961
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
4,571
866
53
472
50
-
315
49
-
96
(79
)
(5
)
6,388
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Second Quarter
July 3, 2022
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Second Quarter July 3, 2022
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,322
(995
)
(14
)
(25
)
(194
)
-
-
-
5,094
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
5,120
(6
)
5,114
|Research and development expense
3,585
-
(39
)
(110
)
3,436
|Other (Income) / Expense
(1
)
-
(385
)
(18
)
-
(109
)
28
-
-
(485
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
-
-
-
|Restructuring
71
(71
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
882
148
(29
)
-
20
-
25
13
65
(2
)
(78
)
-
1,044
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
4,262
847
414
-
83
-
84
57
211
2
78
-
6,038
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Third Quarter
Oct 2, 2022
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Third Quarter
Oct 2, 2022
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,172
(958
)
(9
)
(29
)
(102
)
-
-
-
5,074
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
4,975
(7
)
4,968
|Research and development expense
3,485
-
(42
)
(80
)
3,363
|Other (Income) / Expense
226
-
(219
)
(18
)
-
(164
)
(195
)
-
-
(370
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
-
-
-
|Restructuring
65
(65
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
862
146
(7
)
-
19
-
43
15
96
36
(88
)
-
1,122
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
4,310
812
226
-
73
-
121
63
281
(36
)
88
-
5,938
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Quarter to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture
related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Fourth Quarter
Jan 1, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Fourth Quarter Jan 1, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
6,084
(977
)
(25
)
(33
)
(160
)
-
-
-
4,889
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
5,339
(9
)
-
5,330
|Research and development expense
3,710
-
(46
)
(114
)
3,550
|Other (Income) / Expense
795
-
(262
)
(19
)
(196
)
(6
)
(547
)
-
-
(235
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
173
(173
)
-
|Restructuring
75
(75
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
613
148
(36
)
40
19
5
2
17
199
(4
)
47
-
1,050
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
3,227
829
298
133
100
191
4
71
622
4
(47
)
-
5,432
|Year to Date
|In-process
research and
development
Impairments
|Acquisition,
integration and
divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on
securities
|COVID-19 Vaccine
Related Costs
|Consumer Health
separation tax
related costs
|Tax legislation and
other tax related
|Twelve Months
Jan 1, 2023
GAAP
|Intangible asset
amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring
related
|Medical Device
Regulation
|Other
|Twelve Months Jan 1, 2023
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
24,596
(3,944
)
(62
)
(109
)
(456
)
20,025
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
20,246
(28
)
20,218
|Research and development expense
14,135
-
(159
)
(304
)
13,672
|Other (Income) / Expense
810
-
(866
)
(35
)
(196
)
(690
)
(714
)
-
7
(1,684
)
|In-process research and development Impairments
783
(783
)
-
-
-
|Restructuring
275
(275
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
2,989
590
(125
)
178
66
5
166
56
360
(66
)
(40
)
(2
)
4,177
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
16,370
3,354
991
605
306
191
524
240
1,114
66
40
(5
)
23,796
