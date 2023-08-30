

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has entered into a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. to resolve the ongoing patent litigation between the parties in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey related to VIVITROL. The company has granted Teva a license to market a generic version of VIVITROL in the United States beginning January 15, 2027, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.



The patent litigation was initiated by Alkermes in September 2020 in response to Teva's abbreviated new drug application seeking FDA approval of a generic version of VIVITROL in the United States prior to the expiration of Alkermes' U.S. Patent, an Orange Book-listed patent for VIVITROL that expires in 2029.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken