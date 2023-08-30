A new report published by environmental campaign group Greenpeace analyses financial statements from 12 major European headquartered oil companies. The study finds that, despite many public claims to be participating the energy transition, both the current activities and future investment plans of these companies are dominated by fossil fuels.A new study published by Greenpeace found widespread use of misleading numbers and strategies in reporting on emissions and climate impacts among 12 of the largest oil companies with headquarters in Europe. The study, titled Dirty Dozen: The climate greenwashing ...

