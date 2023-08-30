Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
WKN: A3DN26 | ISIN: CA69842E2050 | Ticker-Symbol: LL30
Tradegate
30.08.23
13:40 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,002
-7,86 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.08.2023 | 13:36
118 Leser
PanGenomic Health Inc - PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

30 August 2023

PanGenomic Health Inc.

("PanGenomic" or the "Company")

PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 30 August 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 (the "First Half 2023 Financial Statements").

The First Half 2023 Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Key highlights in the period included:

  • Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) in the United Kingdom.
  • Introduced hormonal health support for women with the availability of the Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report.
  • Launched e-commerce platform to market its proprietary natural herbal remedy information library and practitioner-vetted brands.
  • Introduced rapid in-clinic access to patient Vitamin D assessments through the MUJN biomarker platform.

As at

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.

30 June

31 December

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2023

2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

$

$

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

88,526

Amounts receivable

74,792

157,817

Prepaid expenses

91,055

204,103

Loan receivable

33,087

33,924

Total current assets

198,939

484,370

Non-current assets

Equipment

16,766

19,722

Total Assets

215,705

504,142

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

804,251

399,016

Loan payable

500,000

101,771

Due to related parties

358,993

218,465

Total liabilities

1,663,244

719,252

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Common shares

11,878,595

11,240,056

Equity reserves

3,675,049

3,526,356

Deficit

(17,001,183)

(14,981,522)

Total shareholders' deficit

(1,447,539)

(215,110)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

215,705

504,142

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.

Six months ended

30 June

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

2023

2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

$

$

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

57,801

200,604

Consulting fees

560,401

493,509

Depreciation

6,148

5,246

Director's fees

60,000

-

General and administrative

87,059

23,672

Professional fees

258,909

156,897

Rent

3,600

6,000

Research and development

224,852

351,144

Share-based compensation

148,693

202,215

Transfer agent and filing fees

105,336

8,382

Wages and benefits

450,047

182,008

Total expenses

1,962,846

1,629,677

Loss before other income (expense)

(1,962,846)

(1,629,677)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense

(12,492)

(57)

Interest income

1,239

1,410

Foreign exchange translation gain

(9,334)

(798)

Write-off of amounts receivable

(36,228)

-

Total other income (expense)

(56,815)

555

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(2,019,661)

(1,629,122)

Loss per common share, basic and diluted

(0.02)

(0.04)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

98,981,911

39,042,791

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.

Six months ended

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

30 June

30 June

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2023

2022

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss

(2,019,661)

(1,629,122)

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation

6,148

5,246

Foreign exchange translation loss (gain)

837

(542)

Share-based compensation

148,693

202,215

Write-off of amounts receivable

36,228

-

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Amounts receivable

46,297

(50,038)

Prepaid expenses

113,048

102,875

Accrued interest receivable

-

(7)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

399,985

175,159

Due to related parties

155,428

(860)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,112,997)

(1,195,074)

Investing activities

Purchase of equipment

(3,142)

(3,445)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,142)

(3,445)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs

311,319

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants

327,220

-

Proceeds from units subscribed

-

1,104,900

Proceeds from loans payable

500,000

-

Repayment of loans payable

(101,771)

-

Repayment of related party loans

(9,150)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,027,618

1,104,900

Change in cash

(88,521)

(93,619)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

88,526

1,348,622

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

5

1,255,003

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash in bank

-

1,250,003

Bank indebtedness

(11,245)

-

Cashable short-term investment certificate

11,250

5,000

Total cash and cash equivalents

5

1,255,003

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Issuance of common shares to acquire intangible asset

-

75,000

The half year results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Lai, Investor Relations

PanGenomic Health Inc.

778 743 4642

ir@pangenomic.com

Maryam Marissen, President & CEO

PanGenomic Health Inc.

778 743 4642

info@pangenomic.com

Novum Securities Limited, AQSE corporate Advisor

David Coffman / George Duxberry

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Yellow Jersey PR
Charles Goodwin / Shiv Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson
Investor Relations, UK
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.


© 2023 PR Newswire
