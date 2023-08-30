PanGenomic Health Inc - PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 30 August 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 (the "First Half 2023 Financial Statements").

The First Half 2023 Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Key highlights in the period included:

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) in the United Kingdom.

Introduced hormonal health support for women with the availability of the Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report.

Launched e-commerce platform to market its proprietary natural herbal remedy information library and practitioner-vetted brands.

Introduced rapid in-clinic access to patient Vitamin D assessments through the MUJN biomarker platform.

As at PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. 30 June 31 December Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 2023 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) $ $ (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 88,526 Amounts receivable 74,792 157,817 Prepaid expenses 91,055 204,103 Loan receivable 33,087 33,924 Total current assets 198,939 484,370 Non-current assets Equipment 16,766 19,722 Total Assets 215,705 504,142 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 804,251 399,016 Loan payable 500,000 101,771 Due to related parties 358,993 218,465 Total liabilities 1,663,244 719,252 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Common shares 11,878,595 11,240,056 Equity reserves 3,675,049 3,526,356 Deficit (17,001,183) (14,981,522) Total shareholders' deficit (1,447,539) (215,110) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT 215,705 504,142 PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Six months ended 30 June Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2023 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) $ $ Expenses Advertising and promotion 57,801 200,604 Consulting fees 560,401 493,509 Depreciation 6,148 5,246 Director's fees 60,000 - General and administrative 87,059 23,672 Professional fees 258,909 156,897 Rent 3,600 6,000 Research and development 224,852 351,144 Share-based compensation 148,693 202,215 Transfer agent and filing fees 105,336 8,382 Wages and benefits 450,047 182,008 Total expenses 1,962,846 1,629,677 Loss before other income (expense) (1,962,846) (1,629,677) Other income (expense) Interest expense (12,492) (57) Interest income 1,239 1,410 Foreign exchange translation gain (9,334) (798) Write-off of amounts receivable (36,228) - Total other income (expense) (56,815) 555 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,019,661) (1,629,122) Loss per common share, basic and diluted (0.02) (0.04) Weighted average common shares outstanding 98,981,911 39,042,791

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Six months ended Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow 30 June 30 June (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2023 2022 $ $ Operating activities Net loss (2,019,661) (1,629,122) Items not involving cash: Depreciation 6,148 5,246 Foreign exchange translation loss (gain) 837 (542) Share-based compensation 148,693 202,215 Write-off of amounts receivable 36,228 - Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Amounts receivable 46,297 (50,038) Prepaid expenses 113,048 102,875 Accrued interest receivable - (7) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 399,985 175,159 Due to related parties 155,428 (860) Net cash used in operating activities (1,112,997) (1,195,074) Investing activities Purchase of equipment (3,142) (3,445) Net cash used in investing activities (3,142) (3,445) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs 311,319 - Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants 327,220 - Proceeds from units subscribed - 1,104,900 Proceeds from loans payable 500,000 - Repayment of loans payable (101,771) - Repayment of related party loans (9,150) - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,027,618 1,104,900 Change in cash (88,521) (93,619) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,526 1,348,622 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5 1,255,003 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash in bank - 1,250,003 Bank indebtedness (11,245) - Cashable short-term investment certificate 11,250 5,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 5 1,255,003 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common shares to acquire intangible asset - 75,000

The half year results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

