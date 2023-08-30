PanGenomic Health Inc - PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2023
PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2023
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 30 August 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 (the "First Half 2023 Financial Statements").
The First Half 2023 Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Key highlights in the period included:
- Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) in the United Kingdom.
- Introduced hormonal health support for women with the availability of the Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report.
- Launched e-commerce platform to market its proprietary natural herbal remedy information library and practitioner-vetted brands.
- Introduced rapid in-clinic access to patient Vitamin D assessments through the MUJN biomarker platform.
As at
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
30 June
31 December
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
2023
2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
$
$
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
88,526
Amounts receivable
74,792
157,817
Prepaid expenses
91,055
204,103
Loan receivable
33,087
33,924
Total current assets
198,939
484,370
Non-current assets
Equipment
16,766
19,722
Total Assets
215,705
504,142
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
804,251
399,016
Loan payable
500,000
101,771
Due to related parties
358,993
218,465
Total liabilities
1,663,244
719,252
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Common shares
11,878,595
11,240,056
Equity reserves
3,675,049
3,526,356
Deficit
(17,001,183)
(14,981,522)
Total shareholders' deficit
(1,447,539)
(215,110)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
215,705
504,142
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
Six months ended
30 June
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
2023
2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
$
$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
57,801
200,604
Consulting fees
560,401
493,509
Depreciation
6,148
5,246
Director's fees
60,000
-
General and administrative
87,059
23,672
Professional fees
258,909
156,897
Rent
3,600
6,000
Research and development
224,852
351,144
Share-based compensation
148,693
202,215
Transfer agent and filing fees
105,336
8,382
Wages and benefits
450,047
182,008
Total expenses
1,962,846
1,629,677
Loss before other income (expense)
(1,962,846)
(1,629,677)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(12,492)
(57)
|
Interest income
1,239
1,410
Foreign exchange translation gain
(9,334)
(798)
Write-off of amounts receivable
(36,228)
-
Total other income (expense)
(56,815)
555
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(2,019,661)
(1,629,122)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted
(0.02)
(0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
98,981,911
39,042,791
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
Six months ended
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
30 June
30 June
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2023
2022
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss
(2,019,661)
(1,629,122)
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation
6,148
5,246
Foreign exchange translation loss (gain)
837
(542)
Share-based compensation
148,693
202,215
Write-off of amounts receivable
36,228
-
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Amounts receivable
46,297
(50,038)
Prepaid expenses
113,048
102,875
Accrued interest receivable
-
(7)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
399,985
175,159
Due to related parties
155,428
(860)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,112,997)
(1,195,074)
Investing activities
Purchase of equipment
(3,142)
(3,445)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,142)
(3,445)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs
311,319
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants
327,220
-
Proceeds from units subscribed
-
1,104,900
Proceeds from loans payable
500,000
-
Repayment of loans payable
(101,771)
-
Repayment of related party loans
(9,150)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,027,618
1,104,900
Change in cash
(88,521)
(93,619)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
88,526
1,348,622
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
5
1,255,003
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash in bank
-
1,250,003
Bank indebtedness
(11,245)
-
Cashable short-term investment certificate
11,250
5,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
5
1,255,003
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Issuance of common shares to acquire intangible asset
-
75,000
The half year results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
About PanGenomic Health
PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.
For more information, please contact:
Jerry Lai, Investor Relations
PanGenomic Health Inc.
778 743 4642
ir@pangenomic.com
Maryam Marissen, President & CEO
PanGenomic Health Inc.
778 743 4642
info@pangenomic.com
Novum Securities Limited, AQSE corporate Advisor
David Coffman / George Duxberry
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400
Yellow Jersey PR
Charles Goodwin / Shiv Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson
Investor Relations, UK
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.