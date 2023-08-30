Questis and Womxn of Wealth Join Forces to Deliver Financial Wellness to Women Everywhere

Questis Teams Up With WOW to Give Womxn Everywhere Access to Financial Healing and Empowerment Through Inclusive Education, Coaching and Community

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Today, Questis, a workforce financial empowerment company, and Womxn of Wealth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to women's financial enablement, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to accomplish a mission of delivering actionable financial empowerment to women everywhere.





Questis will integrate into the Womxn of Wealth experience, granting WOW members access to Questis' proprietary platform, workshops, webinars, and one-on-one financial coaching. Questis' excellence in the financial wellness space, paired with WOW's expertise in leading women from financial literacy to fluency to mastery, go hand in hand and will empower women everywhere to take control of their financial journey.

"We founded WOW because of the gap in financial education for women. The WOW community is creating the opportunity for professional women to have contextual conversations with other like-minded women who are serious about making financial transformations. Now with Questis, we can deliver our members the tools they need to take action towards their financial goals," comments Jennifer Burnham-Grubbs, WOW co-founder.

WOW's mission is to elevate all women by helping them gain the tools, knowledge, and confidence to take wealth-building firmly into their own hands. Now, with the addition of Questis' services, WOW members have access to technology that allows them to take easy, actionable steps toward their financial health. From creating spending plans to tracking goals and monitoring day-to-day financial health, Questis' technology supports WOW members in reaching their financial goals at every stage of every journey, all while having on-demand accountability from a certified financial coach.

"The relationship we have with money is emotional. Making space to have safe conversations, combined with actionable support from Questis' technology and coaches, is the perfect triad needed to move the needle towards financial transformation," says AdaPia d'Errico, co-founder of WOW. "This is the perfect synergistic partnership, and we are excited to offer Questis to our members."

Questis typically partners with organizations to deliver financial empowerment to their employees, making this partnership unique in that it will open doors for womxn everywhere who are entrepreneurs, household CEOs or do not work in a traditional workplace. WOW + Questis' inclusive approach will deliver a unique community-focused experience to help womxn across all socio-economic strata to take their financial lives into their own hands.

"There is incredible alignment between Questis and WOW, making this a great partnership. In linking up with the like-minded female founders at WOW, we are coming together to elevate our missions in delivering life-changing financial healing and empowerment," adds Lynn Raynault, CEO of Questis.

