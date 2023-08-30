Trifecta Partners with Bodybuilding.com to Promote Healthier Lifestyles

Most prominent ready-to-eat meal delivery service integrates with leading and longest-running digital destination for elite fitness to provide diverse meal options catering to the Bodybuilding.com community.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Trifecta, the leading organically sourced meal delivery service in the United States, today announced an exclusive partnership with Bodybuilding.com. Trifecta's expert registered dieticians and athletes will collaborate to create educational nutrition content and provide tools for the multi-millions of users each month.

Poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are risk factors for chronic diseases which contribute to seven of the top 10 killers worldwide and 72% of all cases seen in the hospital system. With a shared vision of enhancing lives through the power of nutrition and fitness, the partnership aims to educate individuals to help minimize conditions caused by sedentary lifestyles and overly processed foods. Together, the brands plan to achieve their goal of helping millions reach their health and wellness goals.

"It's more important than ever to educate the masses on the importance of a whole food diet and daily movement," said Danielle Bitts, VP of Brand for Bodybuilding.com. "This partnership organically combines two of the most important pillars of wellness and longevity. We're excited to continue our tradition of education with Trifecta."

Bodybuilding.com, known for its comprehensive range of training programs, informative articles, supplements, and gear, has established itself as a trusted source of guidance and inspiration for those pursuing various health goals for the last 24 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Trifecta's chef-crafted meals, designed to cater to all dietary preferences, will now become an integral part of Bodybuilding.com's holistic approach to achieving longer and healthier lives.

"In order to address the obesity epidemic, it will be essential to establish collaborations that provide practical fitness assistance and convenient, personalized food choices," said Liz Connolly, Co-Founder of Trifecta. "This collaborative effort is crucial for achieving a substantial and widespread effect - we're able to provide more resources than ever before to help people transform their bodies and minds."

Since 2015, Trifecta has created strategic partnerships with premier sports leagues, brands and entities including Mr. Olympia, CrossFit, F45, American Heart Association, Spartan, and Team USA Weightlifting to help build a community looking to live a healthier lifestyle. Trifecta has utilized the support of these athletes and sports leagues to help spread the word about the impact healthy eating via meal prep can have on Americans' health, emotional well-being and confidence.

For more information about how Trifecta and Bodybuilding.com are partnering to help people lose weight and live healthier, happier lives, visit trifectanutition.com or bodybuilding.com.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals weekly and direct to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry, using organic, grass-fed, gluten and dairy-free ingredients. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, clean eating, classic meal and a bulk meal prep section. In addition, the "Trifecta" mobile app is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance by utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6 million-plus food items.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com and following along on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Bodybuilding.com

Bodybuilding.com is the leading and longest-running digital destination for elite fitness, enabling millions upon millions to build their ideal bodies. As the first fitness platform combining content, community, and commerce, Bodybuilding.com is dedicated to enabling fitness as a life journey. Bodybuilding.com has incubated and cultivated industry-defining brands with products and programming that helped shape today's industry. Bodybuilding.com offers Signature Series and top brand supplements, performance activewear and gear, BodyFit® Membership, fitness apps, an extensive exercise database with detailed instructions and video, a supportive global community, and award-winning customer service. 12 times Bizrate Circle of Excellence for Customer Service and 2019 Digiday Publishing Award for Best Paid Subscription/Membership Product. Download the BodyFit® app today.

