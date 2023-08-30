Nutriband Inc. Announces Donovan McNabb as AI Tape Brand Ambassador

AI Tape has potential to tap into the $236 million Elastic Therapeutic Tape market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announces that it has engaged former 6-time Pro-Bowl NFL quarterback, Donovan McNabb as a brand ambassador for its Active Intelligence Tape ("AI Tape") consumer sports recovery tape brand.

Mr. McNabb played in the NFL for 13 seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played college football at Syracuse University and was the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft. As starting quarterback, McNabb lead the Eagles to eight playoff appearances, five division titles, five NFC Championship Games , and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX . Mr. McNabb ranks in the top ten in NFL quarterback rushing yards and was the fourth NFL quarterback to amass over 30,000 passing yards, 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns.

As a brand ambassador, Mr. McNabb will lend his cache as an iconic professional athlete to the AI Tape brand and appear in marketing materials promoting the benefits and uses of AI Tape for sports recovery.

AI Tape is designed to combine many of the traditional benefits of kinesiology tape with the addition of soothing and therapeutic ingredients held in suspension with a proprietary adhesive mix.

"We are very excited to welcome Donovan to the AI Tape Team. His immense reputation as a pro athlete will deliver huge exposure and value to the AI Tape brand as we continue the launch of our first products targeting the consumer market," stated Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband CEO. "Consumers looking to take advantage of the sports recovery benefits provided by AI Tape can purchase products, including our Active Intelligence AI Kinesiology Tape, on Amazon or through our Active Intelligence website."

The global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is expected to be worth US$236.07 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$733.21 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.0%. The global Kinesiology Tape market size is projected to grow from US$ 180.6 million in 2022 to US$ 326.3 million in 2029.

AI Tape is manufactured in the USA at the Company's Pocono Pharmaceutical facility in North Carolina.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Ryan

CTO Nutriband Inc

paddyr@nutriband.com / support@nutriband.com

121 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32407

+1 (407) 377-6695

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778444/Nutriband-Inc-Announces-Donovan-McNabb-as-AI-Tape-Brand-Ambassador