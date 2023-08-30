Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
30.08.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing to host EMIR Refit webinars

Nasdaq Clearing will host webinars dedicated to the implementation of the EMIR
Refit reporting obligation. Three webinars are planned, however this could
change depending on Clearing Member feedback. The first webinar is scheduled
for Thursday 28th of September at 2:00 PM (GMT +2:00), please see agenda below. 

 -- Timeline for external test, Nasdaq Clearing reporting handbook, etc. 
 -- Nasdaq Clearing's approach to the transition period 
 -- Potential changes to the Clearing Rulebook and API feed
 -- Counterparty 2 fields
 -- Updates to member level reports, i.e. 'mirror files' and CCP Harmonised
   file
 -- Nasdaq delegated reporting services for EMIR Refit 
 -- Q&A session, Clearing Member input, and next steps

Please register to the first EMIR Refit webinar using the following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nxcfYTbnTeO14CgycCTrxw 

The second and third webinar will include more detailed information on
valuation and margin reporting, reporting scenarios, specific fields such as
RTN and UTI, etc. Further information regarding the later webinars, such as
date and registration links, will be distributed via emails to those that
register to the first webinar. If you do not register to the first webinar, but
would like to join the later webinars, please contact Clearing Operations. 

For additional information concerning this notice, or suggestions to the
agenda, contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or
clearing@nasdaq.com
